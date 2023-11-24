From Goku to Naruto through some unexpected surprises from the world of anime, find out which are the 10 best-known characters in the world

In a world where vibrant colors mix with unforgettable stories, there are characters who transcend the screen to become legends. These are the titans of anime, those who have marked a before and after in popular culture. From Goku’s boldness to Naruto’s determination, I invite you on a journey through the 10 most iconic anime characters of all time.

Goku: The unrivaled space warrior (Dragon Ball)

Since his debut in 1986, Goku has been much more than a character: he is a symbol of perseverance and kindness. This Saiyan warrior, known for his pure heart and tireless pursuit of self-improvement, has saved the Earth countless times. His ability to transform enemies into friends, like Vegeta, is as impressive as his combat power. Goku is not only the most popular character in anime; He is a cultural icon who has influenced generations.

Usagi Tsukino: The magical girl who conquered hearts (Sailor Moon)

Usagi Tsukino, also known as Sailor Moon, is the representation of the ordinary girl faced with an extraordinary destiny. Since 1992, she has captivated audiences with her mix of teenage heroism and everyday dilemmas. Reincarnation of Queen Serenity, Usagi balances school life with her mission to protect the Earth, always with a touch of style and friendship.

Ash and Pikachu: An invincible duo in the pursuit of dreams (Pokémon)

For 25 years, Ash Ketchum and his trusty Pikachu have been synonymous with adventure and exploration in the world of Pokémon. Their unwavering determination to become the best Pokémon Master has led them to face global threats and even deities. Ash, with his bravery and sacrifice, embodies the essence of a true hero, inspiring generations of fans.

Naruto Uzumaki: The ninja who defied his destiny (Naruto)

The story of Naruto Uzumaki is one of overcoming and courage. Marginalized in his childhood, Naruto defies prejudice to become Hokage, the strongest ninja. His journey, marked by friendship and determination, has resonated in the hearts of fans, making him one of the most beloved characters in anime.

Monkey D. Luffy: A dream of freedom and adventure (One Piece)

In the world of “One Piece,” Monkey D. Luffy stands out for his tireless search for freedom and his dream of being the King of the Pirates. Known for his loyalty and iconic smile, Luffy embodies adventure and the desire to explore the unknown. His charisma has kept him one of the most popular characters for more than 23 years.

Eren Yeager: The antihero of a world at war (Attack on Titan)

Eren Yeager from “Attack on Titan” stands out for his evolution from a fearful character to a powerful antihero. His journey, marked by loyalty and sacrifice, as well as surprising plot twists, has captivated audiences, making him an icon of modern anime.

Saitama: The strongest hero with a touch of humor (One-Punch Man)

Saitama, from “One-Punch Man”, redefines the concept of a hero. His overwhelming strength, combined with a light-hearted personality, makes him a unique and beloved character. More than a fighter, Saitama is a symbol of simplicity and the search for meaning in everyday life.

Ichigo Kurosaki: The protector with a noble heart (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki, protagonist of “Bleach”, is distinguished by his mix of powers and his nobility. His dedication to protecting those he loves and his unique appearance have kept him one of the most popular characters, even after more than two decades since his appearance.

Sakura Kinomoto: The Magic of Innocence and Courage (Cardcaptor Sakura)

Sakura Kinomoto, from “Cardcaptor Sakura,” is the epitome of the magical girl. Her struggle to recover the Clow Cards and face her fears, all while managing school life, makes her a memorable and beloved character in anime history.

Light Yagami: Moral ambiguity made character (Death Note)

The protagonist of “Death Note,” Light Yagami, is a figure who blurs the line between hero and villain. His intellect and moral complexity have established him as one of the most fascinating and discussed characters in the world of anime.

These characters are not only the most popular; They are symbols of the richness and diversity of this medium. They represent adventures, dreams and challenges that resonate beyond the screen, becoming an integral part of global pop culture.