This day marks 25 years since the launch of one of the best games in all of history and it is an opportunity to remember it properly. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time marked the childhood of many of us, who hold it in a very special place.

Because of this, I wanted to make a list of some moments that surely impacted you back then like they did me and I am sure that talking about them again will make you smile. As a clarification, from this moment on I will write as a collaborator of LEVEL UP and also as another follower of the beautiful saga.

1. Start of the adventure with Link

The first moment is the beginning of the game, where we meet a little boy who wakes up from a nightmare with the help of a noisy (but friendly) fairy named Navi, who tells him that he must go see the great Deku tree that he wants to talk to. he.

This request allowed us to put on Link’s green clothes and begin a tour in Kokiri Forest. After getting equipped, we headed to where the tree was and he explained to us what was happening. I am sure that, like me, you also remember the first time you visited that place and that every corner of the forest seemed magical to you, so that feeling of knowing a new and well-detailed world is something that we will never forget.

Kokiri Forest looked amazing

2. Depart Kokiri Forest to enter Hyrule Field

Everything was beautiful at first, yes, but when we managed to finish off the first boss of the game and realized that the big Deku tree was getting in the way, that’s when we knew things were getting serious. Now the mission was to go meet and talk to the princess of an unknown kingdom.

The installment of The Legend of Zelda shared more of Link’s origin and clarified why he did not have a fairy and could leave the forest. It is precisely at this moment when the title gives us one of the most emotional scenes: Saria’s farewell.

“I, I knew… that you would leave the forest someday, Link, because you are different from me and my friends; but it’s okay, because we will always be friends… right?”, Saria.

If this moment did not impact you, you are tougher than a Deku Nut, although it was only the preparation to get to know Hyrule Field, a huge field that seemed very realistic to us and that motivated us to explore its corners.

Saria gave us our first ocarina

3. Meeting with Princess Zelda

Another of the most important moments of the game is when, after reaching the curious market of the kingdom and avoiding each guard of Hyrule Castle, we were able to reach Zelda’s chambers.

This encounter showed us a princess very concerned about what was happening and Ganondorf, a character who came from the desert and whose intentions were evil. Now with the objective clear, we were able to explore other areas of the map. Needless to say, seeing Zelda with each of her expressions of sadness and even fear were enough to motivate me, and I’m sure you too, to give my best effort in what was to come.

Moments after Ganondorf saw us through the window

4. The first meeting with Ganondorf

After the encounter with Zelda, we had to explore some areas such as the Lon Lon Ranch, where we met Malon and Epona; Kakariko Village, where we learned what Skulltulas were for and we even helped a damsel find her chickens; Death Mountain, the place where we met the Gorons and started the second dungeon; and the entire Zora region, where we enter a whale to rescue Princess Ruto and earn the “right” to marry her in the future.

However, when we brought the news of our mission to Zelda, the delivery had a moment in store for us that we still remember very well: the meeting with Ganondorf. As Luis Miguel would say: I don’t know about you, but I… I was a little paralyzed when I saw Zelda with Impa fleeing on a horse, the princess throwing the ocarina of time at me and having the villain behind me staring at me. I must confess that at that moment I thought there would be a confrontation for which I was not ready and my hair stood on end. Did something similar happen to you?

That scene was really intense.

5. Take the Master Sword from its pedestal and travel through time

Another great moment in the title is when we jump into the small river next to the Hyrule citadel to get the ocarina of time. However, that was only the first step to enjoying one of the cinematics that marked our childhood.

Once we entered the Temple of Time and placed the 3 stones obtained in the first dungeons, a hidden door opened as did our imagination, which played with us and gave us an idea of ​​everything that awaited us on a path that There was no turning back (or at least that’s what we thought). When we approached the pedestal and took out the Master Sword we could see a scene that continues to give chills to this day.

Time travel is one of the most important moments in the game

6. See Ganon’s castle for the first time and all the ruins

A few points ago I emphasized how beautiful Hyrule Field and each of its areas looked. However, once as adults and after meeting the mysterious Sheik, seeing that a few years later everything was destroyed is something that was quite shocking.

We witnessed how a market full of life (and dogs) became a gloomy place dominated by the terrible ReDead. Furthermore, when we saw what Hyrule Castle and its surroundings had become, we confirmed that we had fallen into Ganondorf’s trap. This when traveling in time and being locked up for 7 years to facilitate his misdeeds, so we had to do something about it.

The change in the castle was brutal

7. The first temples with adult Link

I must admit that I will cheat a little at this point and cover several moments that should be mentioned about the temples of the title. The first is the Forest Temple, where we realized that the adventure had already matured and we were in a somewhat gloomy atmosphere that was crowned with the absence of Saria in that log where we saw her for the first time.

The temple music made any player nervous and the Poes helped even more with that purpose. However, one of the most macabre moments is when we met Ganondorf again… or well, the dangerous and terrifying ghost of him.

Furthermore, and already on Death Mountain, we were able to rescue several Gorons and Darunia to face Volvagia in a very interesting combat. Here I remember very well that I played Bolero of Fire several times just to enjoy it over and over again, and I even turned up the volume to hear the mysterious voices in the temple’s background song, you know, the ones that were replaced in later versions of the game .

On the other hand, we must remember the Water Temple, because if that place didn’t mark your childhood, I don’t know what could. Most fans remember this temple for its difficulty, although personally I feel that the only annoying thing is changing the water levels and not so much that it is difficult to cross it or defeat Morpha.

Phantom Ganon is a very exciting fight

8. Kakariko Village cinematic before the Shadow Temple

The Shadow Temple is another of the most interesting and dark places in the game. However, the cinematic that we find before accessing it is one of the most impressive.

I still remember that time I entered Kakariko Village and there were parts of it on fire, while in the distance Sheik was looking towards the well. After exchanging a few words with Link, a terrible threat came out of the depths and threw him hard to the ground, so the hero decided to face it and let’s say he couldn’t do much. Without a doubt, that scene was surprising and I’m sure you loved it too.

One of the most shocking scenes of the delivery

9. Sheik’s true identity

Since we’re talking about Sheik, let’s remember that for much of the game his identity was a real mystery. However, after having finished the Spirit Temple and defeated Twinrova (not forgetting that musical masterpiece with the Gerudo Valley theme), we had to return to the Temple of Time and we met the interesting character again.

Best of all, when she revealed her true identity and we discovered that she was Zelda, I’m sure that, like me, you felt something positive when you realized that she was with us at all times and helped us in every part of the adventure. The bad thing is that that encounter ended badly and just like Link, Ganondorf found her and was able to catch her in a scene that prepared us for the big battle.

For some, this revelation was a big surprise.

10. The meeting with Ganondorf and the end of the game

Once we had enough motivation to face Ganondorf, and after passing each of the doors in the castle that reminded us of the temples we had finished, the expected moment arrived: the final fight against the King of the Gerudo.

Just before reaching the room where the villain was, we had to climb some stairs that seemed endless, but which made us hear louder and louder that melody so representative of the person also known as the Lord of Darkness. Once there, we were able to face him in a kind of game of Ping Pong that didn’t require much skill.

The surprise was that with his “last” energy he made the castle begin to collapse and the excitement was present, all while having to escape to the rhythm of the princess’s slow steps, while rocks with fire fell on us.

When we finally managed to get out, we realized that the King of Evil was still alive and wanted to surprise us with a more powerful transformation that took away the Master Sword from the first moment. Yes, I know that there were many options to replace the sword and deal with the threat, but right at that moment and sorry to say so, there were several of us whose pants dropped because we were left without our main weapon. Luckily, everything went well and by teaming up with Zelda, Ganon was left wanting to dominate Hyrule.

Finally, we were fortunate to enjoy an emotional ending to the story, where Zelda says goodbye to the hero and returns him to his time to live out his lost time, it is discovered that all the wise men are safe, Navi separates from the protagonist and Link leaves the Master Sword once again on its pedestal.

The final scene of the game allowed us to see the reunion between Link and Zelda as children and, during a great exchange of glances, the screen turns black and white, and gives rise to “The End” to give us a tremendous chill.

An ending worthy of a legend

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is one of those games that marks whoever tries it, and for the same reason it also marked the video game industry. 25 years have passed since its original release and it remains the best or one of the best in history. There is no doubt that the experience he offered us is worthy of mention and will continue to be well remembered for generations to come.

What is your favorite moment from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time? Tell us in the comments.

