In October 2023, the new two-wheeler market in Italy recorded a plus sign, closing more than positively compared to the same month last year, with an increase of 15.75%. The result of the motorbikes was particularly significant, which increased last year’s volumes by a third (+33.04%) and registered 10,545 units. The result of scooters was also good, which recorded an increase of 6.26% and 13,103 registered vehicles.

