We review the best releases and games coming to consoles and PC during this month of November. On this occasion we have really interesting and varied proposals that you cannot miss, and that will put the cherry on top of an insane 2023, in terms of quantity and quality.

Ve poniendo tu PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC o Steam Deck and ROG ALLY ready because another month is coming full of great releases and games that you should definitely have on your radar.

After a month of October 2023 full of great games with Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Super Mario Bros. Wonder or Alan Wake 2, a month of November begins that promises to leave another good batch of titles highly anticipated by a large number of players.

So that you don’t have to worry about names, platforms or dates, here we are going to leave you with a list where we review the best releases and video games of November, those that you cannot miss for anything in the world. Now you can get ready for this Christmas…

On the menu this month we have a little bit of everything, from adorable adventures, the new game in an iconic saga, the return of a franchise full of nostalgia, many mini-games and even magic in abundance. Do not miss it!

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story

Platforms: Nintendo Switch y PC Release date: November 1st Genre: Cuddly narrative adventure

The Spanish studio Tequila Works returns with a proposal for… League of Legends! But don’t let this fool you, because Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story has that same emotional touch that has made its games shine in the past.

Song of Nunu: A League of Legends Story is a story with which we have become children againa 3D adventure with platforms, puzzles and some action that reminds us of those nostalgic games from past generations and that will make you really excited.

RoboCop: Rogue City

Platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC Release date: November 2 Genre: Eighties first-person shooter

From the creators of Terminator Resistance comes another eighties icon as it is RoboCop: Rogue Citya title that has captivated fans of the saga due to its good adaptation of this unique aesthetic that has always characterized it.

RoboCop: Rogue City takes us to Detroit to clean the streets of criminals. The adaptation has taken its essence very seriously, since it brings back the original actor of the character (Peter Weller) and will be set shortly after Robocop 2. “Dead or alive, you will come with me.”

WarioWare: Move It!

Platforms: Nintendo Switch Release date: November 3 Genre: Very hooligan party game

WarioWare microgames return with an old-school touch that will conquer fans of this formula that has been making a place for itself in Nintendo’s most popular consoles. WarioWare: Move It! It is what you were waiting for, and with its motion controls and other crazy things it makes the most of the JoyCon.

If you want to get the most out of your Nintendo Switch, WarioWare: Move It! It will make you vibrate with more than 200 microgames. Of course, don’t expect anything serious, because after having played a few already It has become clear to us that the craziness and surrealism are going to be the best thing about this game.

Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Release date: November 7 Genre: Action-adventure with Snowy

Tintin Reporter: The Pharaoh’s Cigars has a Spanish flavor, since it is the next work of Pendulo Studios, with which they will follow the steps of one of the great stories of this beloved and classic Belgian comic character from the last century.

The game will seek to be faithful to the original comic by Hergé, but it will use various licenses to add puzzles, exploration and more mechanics. Taking as its flag the 3D aesthetic seen in the wonderful Tintin: The Secret of the Unicorn directed by Steven Spielberg, we are facing an adventure that promises.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC Release date: November 8th Genre: Action and mafia adventures

A new era looms over the saga Yakuza (renamed Like a Dragon). This starts with a spin off that aims to unite the past with what would be the next big release. Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name has been generating expectations from afar.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio shapes a game that will unite the events that occurred in Yakuza 6: The Song of Life, Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the future Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. Come on, this installment is positioned as a must-have for fans of the saga.

Flashback 2

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Release date: October 9 Genre: Nostalgic cyberpunk platformers and shooters

This month is loaded with returns of icons from past decades. Another one to keep an eye on is Flashback 2, a sequel that gives fans what they’ve been waiting for for years: more cyberpunk adventures with alien invasions involved.

After interviewing its creator, Paul Cuisset, it became very clear to us that Flashback 2 It’s going to be a tribute to the cult title of 1992 and 1993. It’s not every day that you receive a sequel that you’ve been waiting for 30 years… Let’s enjoy!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC Release date: November 10 Genre: First-person shooter (you know what this is about)

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is a tribute to… Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009). Not many have understood it, but if you are a veteran player of the saga, we recommend that you take advantage of the bug to relive some of the best maps that the saga has given us.

Although this new installment will also be the narrative conclusion to the trilogy. Will we have another “No Russian”? Furthermore, the icing on the cake is an open-world zombies mode that promises to refresh a formula that continues to hold up like a champ.

Hogwarts Legacy

Platforms: Nintendo Switch Release date: November 14th Genre: Action and adventure not suitable for muggles

It took a while, but the port of Hogwarts Legacy for Nintendo’s hybrid console is already at the door. The best-selling open-world adventure brings us a new dose of magic within the universe of the Harry Potter saga.

Now it only remains to be seen how this somewhat more humble version will perform than the previous ones. What won’t change are the spells, the adventures, and that fantastic recreation of the magical world that Hogwarts Legacy has already allowed us to experience.

Persona 5 Tactics

Platforms: PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch y PC Release date: November 17 Genre: Persona 5… and tactical on top

Atlus continues to exploit one of its most profitable titles within the saga. Persona 5 returns after Persona 5 Royal or Persona 5: Strikers this time with Persona 5 Tacticsa more strategic and… tactical proposal with more role-playing overtones.

The Phantom Thieves return, venturing into a strange kingdom whose inhabitants live under a mysterious tyranny. If you like SRPG games, this could be another well of hours… In case Persona 5 was a bit short for you (we don’t think so).

Super Mario RPG

Platforms: Nintendo Switch Release date: November 17 Genre: RPG (the title gives clues)

A classic from the nineties is back with a promising facelift. Super Mario RPG arrives in the form of a remake to bring us one of the best spin offs of the saga of the plumber who never saw the light of day in Europe.

The particular collaboration between Nintendo and Square left us moments to remember that have come to influence sub-sagas such as Paper Mario (which returns in 2024) and in JRPGs as recent as the fantastic Sea of ​​Stars.

And if you want more games, know that there are them. We have a few last minute proposals like Naruto x Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connectionsthe speed of EA Sports WRC, the role of Star Ocean: The Second Story R o the new from Yu Suzuki: Air Twister. What are you going to play in November?