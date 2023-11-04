We know we say it very often, but it is as true as a temple. Nintendo Switch has many positive points, but, without a doubt, its enormous catalog of games is the best of all. Do you like MMOs? Well, although you may think otherwise, Nintendo Switch also has very good MMOs in their catalogue.

It is a traditional PC genre, with references such as World of Warcraft o Final Fantasy XIV. These titles are not available on the hybrid console, but many others are.

It doesn’t matter if yours are MMORPGor if you prefer a Battle Royale driving experience, shooters or even a MOBA in the purest League of Legends style. Nintendo Switch has games for all tastes, ages and preferences.

Many of them are free to play, and you can download them for free from the eShop. Others, however, opt for a premium model (the game is paid) with free updates.

We also remind you that the subscription to Nintendo Switch Online It is necessary in some cases (especially with one of them), because this way you can play against players from all over the world and also against your friends (with cross-play in certain titles).

Let’s review the 10 best MMO games on Nintendo Switchtaking into account that they are of very different genres and themes, so that everyone can find something according to their tastes.

Best Nintendo Switch MMO games that you can’t miss:

War frame

a frenzy online multiplayer action game, work of Digital Extremes. Warframe is one of the longest-running games of its genre, which can be downloaded completely free on the Nintendo eShop. Furthermore, its impressive technical section catches the eye from the first moment.

Choose your Warframe from the 30 available types, and defend the Origin System tooth and nail. It doesn’t matter if you prefer to use firearms (rifles, pistols or flamethrowers) or bladed weapons (the katana is a luxury)because what matters is the destiny of your planet.

DC Universe Online

If you like DC superheroes and villains, this is your game. DC Universe Online, from Day Break Company, It is the ideal MMO for comics lovers, and it also works great on Nintendo Switch. It is not necessary to pay a monthly fee, as is the case in other titles of the genre.

Create your hero or villain in the DC universe, and live your own adventure while fighting crime… or wreaking havoc. There are tons of cosmetics based on Batman, Superman or Wonder Woman, so get ready to spend a lot of hours on their online servers.

Dauntless

Inspired by Capcom’s Monster Hunter saga, Dauntless is the best option if you like them monster hunting games. It is one of the longest-running titles in its field, which has millions of hunters with whom to strengthen ties. It is the work of Phoenix Labs.

In Dauntless, you will have to create your hunter (Slayer) and defeat the most fearsome Behemoths, whether alone or in company. We recommend playing it with friends or other players, because many of its battles are a real pain in the ass. It’s totally free.

Elemental Knights R

We could say that it is the most traditional MMORPG on Nintendo Switch. If you are looking for an experience close to Final Fantasy 14, the Winlight title is your best option if we talk about the hybrid console. It has no monthly payment installments, and It is available at a reduced price (7.11 euros) a la eShop.

In Elemental Knights R Online, you will have to create your own knight, and cooperate with other players to complete all their missions. Its adorable chibi aesthetic, the numerous online functions and its almost infinite world They speak for themselves. A traditional online JRPG.

F-Zero 99

We’ve been asking for a new F-Zero for Nintendo Switch for years. At last, Nintendo has heard our prayers, although it is not a conventional installment of this franchise. This is how F-Zero 99 arrives, a driving battle royale that rescues the aesthetics of the original SNES game.

It works in a similar way to Tetris 99 or the now defunct Pac-Man 99. Select your ship and compete against 98 players online. Only one participant will be left standing, and if you want to be you you will have to use the turbo in the best way possible. Yes indeed, It is exclusive to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

TemTem

One of the best spanish games of all times. The MMO factor is one of the great absences in the Pokémon saga, but TemTem, developed by Crema Games, offers the vision we’ve always wanted in Game Freak games. It also has a physical edition, distributed by Meridiem Games.

TemTem is an MMORPG that immerses us in the Aerial Archipelago, a set of islands full of creatures (Temtem) that we can capture and train. Compete against other players to prove that you are the best trainer, and conquer the leaders of each island in this great RPG.

Torchlight III

If you like the Diablo saga, on Nintendo Switch you can enjoy this spiritual successor that radically changes its dark aesthetic. We are talking about Torchlight III, the latest installment in the series of Echtra Games y Gearboxwhich is also available on Nintendo’s hybrid console.

Faced with a new threat, only you and your squad can defend Novastraia from total ruin. To do this, you will have to recruit a competent army, while exploring dungeons, leveling up and getting the best equipment. You can play it both alone and onlineand it is a paid game.

World of Tanks: Blitz

Have you ever tried the popular World of Tanks? It is one of the best war MMOs, the work of Wargaming, which also has a variant for Nintendo Switch. Is called World of Tanks: Blitz, and it has nothing to envy of the original version. Plus, it’s completely free.

More of 350 tanks and war vehicles They are before you. Whether alone or with your friends (in 7v7 battles), you will have to prove that you are the best pilot on the battlefield. It has 25 different scenariosspectacular graphics and themed events that you won’t want to miss.

Diablo III: Eternal Collection

The definitive edition of Diablo 3. The latest installment in the Blizzard saga may not be available on the hybrid console, but you can continue playing the Eternal Collection of its predecessor. Includes the base game, the Reaper of Souls expansion, and the Rise of the Necromancer pack.

In addition, of course, to exclusive content based on The Legend of Zelda. With this Diablo 3, different campaigns, events and seasons await you, as well as 7 classes, five acts and other content. You can play it solo, but it’s much more challenging and fun in online mode.

Pokémon Unite

We finish with Pokémon Unite, exclusive to Nintendo Switch (on consoles) which takes the MOBA game style of League of Legends, and adapts it to the Game Freak saga. It’s completely free, you can play alone or with others, and it also has cross-play with iOS and Android.

In Pokémon Unite, you will have to form a team of five Pokémon, which can evolve during combat and improve their parameters. Defeat your opponent and conquer his base in exciting 5v5 matches. In addition, it receives updates from time to time, and is ideal for the youngest.

There is also another alternative, which may not be at the level of the rest of the games on this list, but that you can try for free. This is Skyforge, a traditional PC MMORPG that was released for Nintendo Switch two years ago.

And keep an eye on what’s coming in the future. The best example is Palia, a deep MMORPG with crafting, dungeons, construction and a lot of exploration, which is coming to PC and Switch.

Have you tried these MMO games for Nintendo Switch? In many cases, you won’t have to pay anything to download them, so don’t hesitate to give them a try on your hybrid console, whether in TV mode or handheld mode.