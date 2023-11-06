Beyond American adaptations, in Japan there are times when they opt for anime adaptations and this time we bring a sample from Jojo’s to Bleach

When you talk about live action anime adaptations, it is impossible not to think about the cinematic titans that have emerged from Japan, leaving Hollywood in the shadows with their authentic and faithful interpretations of the original works. Crossing the big screen, these films have achieved something that many believed was impossible: satisfying die-hard fans and seducing new viewers with a perfect alchemy between fidelity and adaptation.

“Attack the titans”: an epic in two parts

The Attack on Titan series, one of the most acclaimed anime series, became an epic challenge when it was made into a film. Its rich narrative, historical setting and the titans themselves constitute a complex puzzle for any film.. However, under the direction of Shinji Higuchi in 2015, this puzzle came to life in an impressive way, opting for an alternative story that maintained the spirit of the source material, although not without controversy. Changes like the relationship between Eren and Mikasa shocked some, but the film stood out for its special effects and world-building that respected the intense, gory tone of its source.

“Grand Blue”: A surreal college comedy

Grand Blue immerses itself in college comedy, taking the viewer through the adventures of Iori Kitahara, whose adventures in a diving club offer laughter and surrealism in equal parts. The transition to the big screen has condensed the plot without sacrificing the characteristic humor and light-hearted atmosphere of the original series.. In its adaptation to live action, the narrative takes on a new, almost dreamlike dimension, capturing the essence of university life with an unusual freshness and a touch of fantasy that complements its comic spirit.

“Ace Attorney”: From video game to celluloid

The film adaptation of Ace Attorney brought the essence of its video game and anime origins to celluloid, capturing the complex plots and colorful cast that define the series. This jump from consoles to the big screen showed that a solid foundation in anime can be a fundamental pillar to succeed in cinema. The film was not only a visual tribute to die-hard fans, but also functioned as a gateway for a new audience to will delve into the dramatic and sometimes comical world of law in the style of Ace Attorney.

“Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Chapter I”

Takashi Miike dares with a bold move for Jojo’s, starting the film saga from its fourth arc. This decision, far from being a mistake, is revealed to be a success that highlights the originality of the franchise.. The film distills the essence of ‘Stands’ powers and the series’ distinctive aesthetichonoring the whimsy of the source material.

However, its devilish pace can be an enigma for those who enter Jojo’s universe for the first time, leaving them in a whirlwind of action and color that defies conventional narrative. This risky and faithful approach is, precisely, a reflection of the indomitable spirit of the seriesinviting viewers to immerse themselves fully in their world without looking back.

“Battle Royale”: A premonitory classic

Before becoming synonymous with one of the most played genres in the West, “Battle Royale” was a controversial literary work by Koushun Takami in 1999. A precursor of the genre, the book was adapted to manga, anime and film in 2000, narrating the brutal struggle of a high school class to survive on an island, under government decree. Despite its age, it remains a visionary and controversial piece due to its youthful violence represented with actors of the corresponding age.

Battle Royale not only marked a milestone in its time, but also planted the seed for future narratives. His influence is so noticeable that Quentin Tarantino has referenced it in Kill Bill and many fans consider the Hunger Games saga as a direct descendant. of this work. Although the Battle Royale film was released more than two decades ago, its bold depiction of violence and authentic youth casting resonate strongly in pop culture, evidencing its enduring legacy.

“Blade of the Immortal”: A samurai odyssey

Blade of the Immortal elevates the saga of the immortal Manji, skillfully adapting his internal struggles and bloody battles to deliver an intense cinematic experience. While some purists might crave greater fidelity to the source material, the film succeeds in condensing the essence of the samurai’s epic journey.. With a narrative that keeps the viewer on the edge of their seat, the adaptation distills the key themes of the anime and manga, presenting them in a visual spectacle that honors the spirit of the series and brings new depth to the samurai action genre.

“Bleach”: The transition from shonen to cinema

Bleach’s transition from the vibrant world of shonen to the vast cinematic universe was marked by the initial reluctance of Tite Kubo, its creator. Despite its reservations, the adaptation became a notable success, managing to encapsulate the rich mythology and the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki. The film not only appeals to longtime fans, but opens a portal to new audiences, allowing them to explore the spiritual dimension and exciting combat that defines the series, in a bold new theatrical presentation.

“Inuyashiki”: A new superhero on the scene

Inuyashiki took the superhero concept by storm long before My Hero Academia burst onto the scene. We follow Inuyashiki Ichiro, a middle-aged man, and Shishigami Hero, a violent teenager., whose destinies become intertwined after an alien encounter that grants them mechanical bodies and supernatural powers. Moral duality is explored as both use their abilities for conflicting purposes, engaging the audience with their narrative and depth.

The film adaptation of Inuyashiki arrived shortly after the closure of his manga, garnering excellent reviews in Japan and the foreigner. The story, more concise and coherent than other adaptations, was ideal for the film format, spending time developing its main characters: the kind Inuyashiki and the cold Shishigami. Although his special effects may not meet Hollywood standards, Inuyashiki’s emotional core aligns with the best of the superhero genre.

“The Promised Neverland”: Idyllic childhood turned into a nightmare

The Promised Neverland transports utopian childhood to a cinematic setting where innocence is eclipsed by dark secrets. In its jump to cinema, the work wisely adjusts the age of its characters, achieving a more credible representation and maintaining the essence of suspense. and the drama that define the first act of the animated series. This adaptation has managed to garner praise, respecting the complex narrative and emotional tension that captivated fans in its original format.

“Rurouni Kenshin: The Legend Ends”

Rurouni Kenshin reigns at the top of this compendium as the jewel in the crown. With meticulous attention to every detail, the film cements the fact that adaptations can and should be masterpieces in their own right. The adaptation of this mythical manga is considered one of the best creations of the rising sun in terms of live-action adaptations, leaving the list really high for those to come.

Beyond its borders, Japan has demonstrated an exceptional ability to bring its beloved anime series to cinema with adaptations that capture the soul of the original stories. Although some alterations have been necessary, it is in the respect and care for the source material where the true magic of these adaptations lies. With each premiere, fans in Spain and the world find new ways to enjoy the stories they already know and love, while approaching new interpretations that expand the reach and influence of anime.