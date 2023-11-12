There are few things as special as getting hooked on a video game. And, above all, when we do not have high expectations, or we think that an F2P (free to play) game cannot surprise us. Do you have a Nintendo Switch? Then keep reading, because we are going to tell you what they are. the best free Nintendo Switch games today.

Nintendo has learned a lot from its experience with Wii U, and that is why on Nintendo Switch we find games of all kinds: exclusives, cross-platform titles, cloud ports and, of course, free to play games.

Following the example of PlayStation, Xbox or PC, in the hybrid we can find a wide variety of free games, which are committed to the format free to play also on Nintendo Switch.

It is up to you whether to access micropayments or not, but they are not necessary to enjoy these 10 free Nintendo Switch games. Plus, many of them can be played online with your friends.

And be careful, because in 2024 and beyond there are many F2P titles coming up, which could also be available on Nintendo Switch 2 (or Super Play, which is what its successor could be called).

If you want to play for free on Nintendo Switch, here you go the 10 best F2P (free to play) games available on the eShopwhich will hook you from the first minute you start.

Best free games (free to play) for Nintendo Switch:

Fortnite

He battle royale by excellence. One of the great multiplayer games of recent times. It’s almost impossible that you’ve never heard of Fortnite, an action experience that’s just a click away on your Nintendo Switch. And best of all: it is more alive than ever.

And the Epic Games title is celebrating the Origins season, in chapter 4, which marks a return to the first map of Fortnite. If you played Fortnite (either in battle royale or creative mode) years ago, you can reminisce with the original map, locations and first-time skins. Do not stand without trying it.

Disney Speedstorm

We know that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the absolute king of driving on Nintendo Switch. However, if you don’t like the Disney universe, you have to give Disney Speedstorm a chance. Basically, it is a ”Mario Kart” but with characters from the Disney/Pixar universe.

It has micropayments, but they are not necessary to fully enjoy the Gameloft title. True idols like Mickey Mouse, Jack Sparrow, Aladín o Mulan They await you in this frenetic racing game, which you can play alone or in company (local and online).

Rocket League

Another of the free titans of the online multiplayer scene. Possibly, it is the most representative F2P game along with Fortnite, although in this case it encompasses a different genre. Rocket League, developed by Psyonix, combines two sports in one: football and driving.

The idea is as crazy as it is fun. Two car teams face off in an epic soccer match. Will you be able to get rid of your rivals and score a goal? And that’s without forgetting the many traps and power-ups that are scattered throughout the stadiums. An absolute vice, and completely free on Switch.

Overwatch 2

Surely you remember the success it had Overwatch, named best game of 2016, but it was not a free to play as such. With Overwatch 2, Blizzard is committed to a smooth and free transition, maintaining the foundations that brought the original game to the top of hero-shooters.

In the middle of Season 5, Overwatch 2 is one of the best multiplayer shooters on Nintendo Switch. They are waiting for you more than 30 heroes, 24 futuristic maps and different game modes, and that’s not to mention its powerful technical section on the hybrid console. In the absence of COD or Valorant, here you have it.

Sky: Children of the light

One of the best free to play on Nintendo Switch, developed by the creators of Journey (an indie gem). It is not well known by the general public, and it is a shame, because its beautiful aesthetic (inspired by Studio Ghibli) catches the eye from the first second. And it is suitable for the little ones.

In Sky: Children of the Light, you control a chosen child who must recover the fallen stars, thus rebuilding the starry sky. You must also explore, find treasure and save wandering spirits. It is a small adventure that stands out for its artistic nature, and that you should try no matter what.

Apex Legends

If Overwatch 2 hasn’t convinced you, or you want to try two online shooters at the same time, you also have the option of Apex Legends. This hero-shooter Respawn (creators of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor) It’s a technical spectacle on Switch, and it also doesn’t require a Switch Online subscription to play.

You don’t have to worry about its longevity either, because its creators have many years of content ahead of them. Apex Legends is based on the battle royale mode, but it also has other game modes. Besides, if you are a fan of titanfallyou should know that it is set in their universe.

The Elder Scrolls: Blades

The Elder Scrolls role-playing franchise is one of the most important of the genre. On Nintendo Switch, it is available Skyrim, but also a F2P called The Elder Scrolls: Blades. If you like the combat variant of the Bethesda saga, here you have to give and take (taking advantage of the joy-cons).

But The Elder Scrolls: Blades is not just about combat. Also has exploration phases, crafting of materials and role-playing elements, faithful to the roots of the franchise. It is not the best TES (not by any means), but it is free and graphically it will surprise you with its scenarios and setting.

Fallout Shelter

The other side of the Fallout saga. In this case, we are not dealing with an action RPG, since Fallout Shelter is a strategy and resource management game. Do you think you can be the best shelter supervisor? To do this, you must not forget about the needs and comforts of your residents.

Although it is more of a game focused on mobile devices, the Bethesda title benefits from touch functions and the ability to play in handheld mode on Nintendo Switch. As soon as the Fallout franchise calls you, you have to try it this nice game that gives another perspective to its universe.

Warface

In the absence of Call of Duty (although the war saga will return to Switch), well it’s Warface. Maybe you don’t remember it, but the MYGAMES title was tremendously popular three years ago, in the middle of the pandemic. It is an ideal option if you are looking a more serious and realistic multiplayer shooter.

In Warface you will face exciting PvP matches, as well as an online cooperative experience, with More than 50 maps and 200 fully customizable weapons. It is quite similar to a Call of Duty, and it still has a lot to offer in the coming months.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Master

If you are a fan of Yu-Gi-Oh or you like card games, you have to try Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, one of the best current Konami games. Its greatest strength is the online mode, which pits you against the best duelists in the world in PvP games full of emotion and fidelity to the anime/manga.

We’re talking about almost 10,000 unique cards, all the updated Yu-Gi-Oh TCG rules and bases, and many nods to the original work of Kazuki Takahashi. And, if that were not enough, it has cross-platform and mobile play, and of course it is totally free. What are you waiting for to try it?

Free games for 2024

This is what you can now play for free on your Nintendo Switch. However, there are other F2P (free to play) titles that They will arrive throughout 2024 (or later)and whom you must keep track of.

The MMO Palia stands out, which will be available on both Switch and PC, but we also have an eye on Soulframe, the new game from the creators of Warframe.

Pay attention to this list of F2P games for 2024:

Palia Battle Crush Project Ragnarok Project L Soulframe Project Mugen Star Wars Hunters UFL Deadhaus Sonata HypeSquad

They’re not the only free games on Nintendo Switch, of course. If you like action games, you should try Warframe, and MOBA lovers have the option of Pokémon Unite. And be careful, because the first two chapters of Deltarune are also free.

Are you an MMO lover? In that case, on Nintendo Switch you will find great games, both free and paid. In this report you can discover many of them.

You already know: if you have a Nintendo Switch, you can play these free games that you will fall in love with, and you can enjoy them in the company of your friends and other players, both in portable mode and in front of the television or monitor.