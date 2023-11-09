We review and order the best maps that Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 brought in 2009 and that now return remastered in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 for a multiplayer mode full of nostalgia. These are our favorites:

After the disappointing campaign of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3, the great asset remains its multiplayer mode. The classic hallmark of the first-person war shooter saga will rely on nostalgia and homage in this new installment.

And it is that, the 16 classic maps of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 from 2009 returns remastered as the main combat scenarios of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. Although there is not much new, what is clear to us is that these maps will more than deliver.

He Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 original submitted some of the best maps in the entire history of the sagabut among all of them, there were a few that even stood out even more thanks to their magnificent design.

Therefore, it is time to review what they are to prepare for MW3’s multiplayer mode. Whether you are a veteran or a new player, here is the list with the 10 best maps of COD Modern Warfare 3, those that you cannot miss starting November 10.

10. Karachi

Strengths: Medium size and with narrow hallways and corridors. Different elevations to set up ambushes. It is an ideal map for those looking to surprise and develop frenetic “run & gun” gameplay. Tips: You’re going to have to learn all its nooks and crannies very well if you want to have good games. Avoid using low driving spells, as its streets do not allow great visibility. Have UAVs and sensors on hand. Ideal weapons: Shotguns – Submachine guns – Pistols

9. Quarry

Strengths: Very varied due to its height. Battles can take place side by side between shooters or at close range in buildings, the quarry itself and warehouses. It can get a bit repetitive if there is a lot of sniping. Tips: Keep your attention at all times, since it is a map where vision is extremely important. You can stand on the crane or at the exit of the buildings that give rise to large areas of land. Ideal weapons: Sniper – Submachine guns – Assault rifles

8. Wasteland

Strengths: A controversial map, but it is one of the best to play with snipers thanks to its vast expanse of terrain with zero cover; except for some trenches that end up joining together in what becomes a real underground powder keg. Tips: Since many players will go with ghost it may be better to forget about UAVs and other similar streaks. Thermal sights always help and you can try to get strong in the trenches with small arms by taking advantage of the marksman disadvantage. Ideal weapons: Snipers – Grenade launchers

7. Skidrow

Strengths: This is a tremendously versatile map with a classic three-lane design but full of accidents. Various heights, buildings with narrow corridors and ruined rooms and a couple of open areas generate high-level confrontations. Tips: You must be very careful when accessing the central areas, especially the upper floor. If you want to hunt down the most clueless, you can always station yourself on the heights away from the central maelstrom. Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Submachine guns – Shotguns

6. Scrapyard

Strengths: The most famous plane graveyard in the saga allows for medium-distance confrontations and closer exchanges in the central area between the pieces of scrap metal. It is perfect for the most skilled players willing to take risks. Tips: Depending on the weapon you use, opt for one area or another, but crossing the cemetery is usually very risky if you are not well prepared. Be careful and keep an eye on the edges of the map for shooters. Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Submachine guns

5. Afghan

Strengths: If it is one of the most beloved maps, it is for a reason. It has everything, including a new plane crash at its center. Around us we have bunkers, a cavern and even a cliff from which to see the entire map. Absolute fantasy. Tips: Taking shelter on the sides of the map and rotating is usually the best way to survive. Don’t go out into the open field. Visibility was questionable before, but that appears to have been corrected. Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Snipers

4. Favela

Strengths: It is a unique map thanks to its alleys and play of heights. The buildings offer unique possibilities thanks to their rooftops, balconies and gardens, while the streets become windows of opportunity and unpleasant surprises around the corner. Tips: If you want to master height, you better be aware of everything around you. Don’t stay in the same place for too long, as flanking on this map is extremely easy. Listen, go with advantages that reduce unwanted noise. Ideal weapons: Submachine guns – Shotguns

3. Rust

Strengths: Before Nuketown, there was Rust. It’s a map as unique as it is wild, but within the chaos, there are ways to survive and even get a good streak. The tower is a playmaker that gives much more than it seems. Tips: Avoid exposing yourself and always play on the outer parts of the map while relying on cover. You can try to climb to the top of the platform and poke your head out from time to time, but the best idea is to take advantage of the second level and rotate from area to area. Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Submachine guns – Shotguns

2. Terminal

Strengths: This map is the history of the saga and the perfect definition of how to create a scenario for a shooter. A glass corridor that acts as a nexus, a plane where I wish there was only turbulence and a gallery prone to generating shootouts are enough for an epic battle. Tips: Enjoy and get into the cockpit or the tail of the plane if you want your rivals to start uttering serious insults against you. Get strong in an area and control enemy respawns. Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Sniper

1. Highrise

Strengths: Highrise is on another level, specifically a very high one. This roof terrace is glory thanks to its effective and simple design. There are heights and offers many more windows of opportunity than it seems with its three lanes and two bases. Tips: Do you know the tricks of the cranes and the curb to reach the secret roof? We won’t say anything more… Ideal weapons: Assault rifles – Snipers

Normally, such categorical tops tend to generate opinions. Do you agree with the position of each map? For the record, it was difficult for us to decide, but we believe that these are the most enjoyable maps from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 that return to Modern Warfare 3.

If you want to know all the news that the multiplayer mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 brings, here we tell you some of our feelings with the weapons, maps, gameplay and new features that we experienced in the last beta.

