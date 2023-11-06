Looking for anime to watch on Netflix? Take note of this list with the 10 best Japanese animation series that you can watch streaming.

Let’s talk about the 10 best anime in the history of Netflix. The American streaming platform has become one of the greatest exponents of the Japanese animated industry. For some time now, the North American company has increasingly invested in Japanese animated series. It has done so with traditional formats, but also with transgressive proposals and madness as emblematic as Arcane: League of Legends.

For this reason, it is time to review the best animes on Netflix that you can see online. We bring you a list of 10 amazing Japanese animation series that you can enjoy on the streaming platform.

10) Castlevania

Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania follows the dark medieval fantasy story of the eponymous title. Follow in the footsteps of the last survivor of the Belmont clan, Trevor, as he tries to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Dracula himself. Netflix has recently released Castlevania: Nocturna, a parallel series to the original.

9) Super Crooks

the anime of Super Crooks tells the story of Johnny Bolt. This guy is a retired thief who decides to recruit a gang of motley supervillains to carry out one last heist. His target is a ruthless crime boss who has superpowers. The Netflix series is an adaptation of the comic of the same name by Mark Millar.

8) Thermae Romae Novae is one of the best animes on Netflix

Baths of New Rome tells the story of Lucius Modestus, an architect of Ancient Rome who goes in search of inspiration to the famous Roman baths hoping to receive the power of the muses. However, there he finds a space-time portal that transports him to a Japanese public bath in the present day. The protagonist of the Netflix anime takes advantage of these trips to revolutionize Roman life and thus gain the favor of the emperor.

7) The sinking of Japan: 2020

The story of The collapse of Japan: 2020 It takes place after the Tokyo Olympics. A series of catastrophic weather phenomena endanger Japan. After an earthquake in Tokyo, the Mutō family tries to leave the city. Meanwhile, the effects of the catastrophe increase. This Netflix anime is based on the science fiction novel by Sakyo Komatsu.

6) Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese tales of the macabre

the anime of Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre is a Netflix animated adaptation of the short stories of the master and genius of Japanese horror.

5) Exception is a Netflix gem

the anime of Exception takes place in the future. Humanity has been forced to leave Earth and emigrate to another galaxy. An advanced group of scientists and engineers arrives on a planet to begin a process of terrestrial transformation or terraforming. Each member of the team has a biological 3D printer to carry out their task. A great science fiction and mystery Netflix anime.

4) Devilman Crybaby

The demons have awakened and humanity is prey to chaos. Devilman Crybaby It stars a young and sensitive demon, who will be dragged into a violent war against evil because of his mysterious friend. One of those Netflix animes that you will never be able to forget.

3) Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners tells the story of David Martínez. This boy is a young man who lives poorly on the streets of Night City, a futuristic city obsessed with technology and body modification. With everything against him, he chooses to make a living by becoming a mercenary. This Netflix anime is not only a masterpiece, but it is a magnificent spin-off of the CD Projekt video game.

2) Pluto is a Netflix bomb

The series of Pluto tells the story of the Europol detective named Gesicht. This man tries to discover the mystery behind a series of deaths of robots and humans. The case becomes much more puzzling when evidence points to the murders being the work of a robot. And this is something that has not happened for 8 years. Just released on Netflix, the animated series is based on the manga of the same name by Naoki Urasawa.

1) Blue Eye Samurai

Blue Eye Samurai It is the best anime in the history of Netflix. The less you know about this television series, the better. But suffice it to say that it tells the story of a mysterious mestizo in the middle of the Edo Period who seeks revenge and is willing to do absolutely anything to obtain it.