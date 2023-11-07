Max Verstappen breaks record after record. The highest winning percentage, most wins and most podiums in a season and so on. What Verstappen probably doesn’t know is that he will soon also break the record for the most expensive F1 driver’s license. This is what Max Verstappen will have to pay for his super license in 2023 and 2024.

Before you can drive in F1, you have to meet some requirements. For example, you must be at least 18 years old, have passed a theory exam, have raced for at least two years in Formula cars and have completed 300 test kilometers in a modern F1 car. Once you have your F1 driver’s license, you must renew it annually with the FIA. And that is an expensive hobby.

How is the amount for an F1 driver’s license determined?

Every driver who wants a super license must transfer 10,400 euros as standard. Just because it’s possible. In addition, each driver pays an amount for each World Cup point he achieves. Last year the drivers paid 1,300 euros per point. In 2023, this will be increased to 2,100 euros. Nyck de Vries has to pay the least. He scored 0 points and therefore has to pay 10,400 euros.

What will Max Verstappen pay for his super license in 2023 and 2024?

Max Verstappen has 524 points with two races to go. If he drops out twice, finishes outside the points or becomes addicted to gambling in Vegas, he will lose 1,110,800 euros. A more logical scenario is two wins for Verstappen with the fastest time. The amount he has lost is: 1.220.000 euro. And you are already disappointed that you have to spend 48.15 euros on renewing your driver’s license.

Speedcafe expects F1 driving licenses to become even more expensive next year. The price per point for 2024 is not known, but the costs to register a team are. That price increases by seven percent. If Verstappen achieves the same number of points in 2024 and the percentage is also applied to the drivers, he will pay 1.305.400 euro. Maybe slow down a bit once the championship is in, Max.