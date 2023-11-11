Almost a year after the first arrests for the Qatargate scandal, the issue of the influence of lobbies on politics is once again stirring the European Parliament. This time there are no judicial investigations or signs of a crime, but what happened in the last three weeks in Brussels still deserves to be told, at least for the plots it reveals and the suspicions it inevitably generates.

In this case the lobby on which a sinister light shines is that of the pharmaceutical industry, which may have put pressure to remove from the European Parliament website a study not appreciated by the multinationals in the sector.

In this story whose contours are still unclear, there is a congresswoman who assiduously meets representatives of Big Pharma and then personally works to remove the publication of that study. And there are confidential emails, shaky official versions and even a love affair with important political implications.

But let’s get to the facts. Last April the Stoa European Parliamentary Committee, which promotes in-depth studies in the scientific and technological fields, commissioned an independent investigation on access to medicines from three Italian academics: Simona Gamba, researcher in financial sciences at the University of Milan; Laura Magazzini, associate professor of Econometrics at the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna in Pisa; and Paolo Pertile, full professor of Financial Science at the University of Verona.

Last October 19, the three experts presented the results of their work to the members of the Committee, entitled “Improving access to medicines and promoting pharmaceutical innovation”. On Friday 27th the document was published on the Stoa web page, but just three days later, on Monday 30th, it suddenly disappeared: deleted from the site without any communication or apparent reason.

All this while a delicate reform of community legislation on the pharmaceutical sector is being discussed in the European Parliament: MEPs will have to present an official report by April 2024 and research like this will necessarily have to be taken into consideration.

Why was the document removed from the Stoa Committee website? And who decided that it should be cancelled? The press office of the European Parliament claims, as we will see, that the file was published by mistake before it was due while waiting for some additions from the authors. But two different sources in the European Parliament told TPI that between October 19 and 30, the Stoa Technical Secretariat received several emails from representatives of the pharmaceutical industry asking not to publish the investigation as it was. ‘And.

We asked the press office of the European Parliament for confirmation of this circumstance. And in the response we were given, the above contacts are not denied: «It is not unusual for the Stoa Secretariat to receive unsolicited emails from various types of interested parties», they specify from Brussels. But “the Secretariat takes note of such e-mail messages, without necessarily following up on them”.

The “Italian” investigation

In the 100 pages of the study, the impact of the current European regulatory framework on access to medicines and innovation in the pharmaceutical sector is analyzed and a series of possible improvement interventions are suggested. The work was carried out by drawing on over 230 publications and through 24 interviews with authoritative stakeholders: 5 researchers and doctors, 6 representatives of the pharmaceutical industry, 8 public health experts, 2 public managers and 3 representatives of patient defense associations.

There are several potentially indigestible steps for Big Pharma. For example, “the partial misalignment between industry research and development priorities and public health objectives” is highlighted. And it is underlined that «market exclusivity (including patents) can have a negative impact on patient access, due to (sometimes excessively) high prices or limited availability».

Among the recommended “political options” are “strengthening European Union coordination on intellectual property rights and the supply of medicines, reducing the duration of exclusivity agreements and introducing incentives (…) unrelated to the size of the market for specific unmet medical needs”. A further intervention advocated is “the creation of an active public infrastructure throughout the drug research and development process”.

In short, in short, the study hopes for a strengthening of the role of EU institutions in pharmaceutical industrial policies compared to the excessive power of Big Pharma.

Contrasting versions

When asked by TPI, the press office of the European Parliament explains that “the publication was mistakenly published before finalization and the addition of methodological clarifications”.

The reference is to a series of written questions that were sent by the Stoa to the authors of the survey after the presentation before the Committee: until the academics answer the questions – this is the official line of Parliament – the study cannot be uploaded online; the fact that it was published before those responses would therefore have been a mistake.

However, there is something that doesn’t add up in this reconstruction. And not only for the aforementioned alleged requests via e-mail addressed by the pharmaceutical industry lobbies directly to the Stoa Technical Secretariat.

But let’s go in order. In fact, on 19 October, at the end of the presentation, the president of the Committee, the German MEP Christian Ehler of the EPP, had warned Gamba, Magazzini and Pertile that they would subsequently receive some requests for clarification in writing relating to the methodology with which the investigation was conducted. In particular, the Danish Pernille Weiss, also from the EPP, raised some doubts during the presentation.

The written questions, however, were sent to the three academics two weeks after the submission, namely on 3 November. A suspicious timing: just a few days before, in fact, the case of the removal of the document from the Stoa website had ended up on the pages of one of the most important international online media, Politico.eu, which had foreshadowed a possible “political powder keg”.

The newspaper discovered that on the 27th, a few hours after the online publication of the research, Congresswoman Weiss sent an email to all her colleagues on the Committee: a message – of which TPI is able to reveal the text – in which was requested ‘to postpone the publication of the study and to keep open the possibility, under Article 6(4) of the Stoa Rules, to carry out an external review or evaluation, until the authors have had the opportunity to respond to my questions.”

Three days later, on October 30, the file was removed as Weiss requested, but without any communication being provided to the other MPs. At this point several of them – including the study’s rapporteur, the Portuguese Maria-Manuel Leitão-Marques of the Socialist Party – rebelled, stating that they considered the clarifications already provided by the experts during the presentation to be exhaustive, and that therefore the study was to be considered correctly published online.

In response to these protests, the Stoa Technical Secretariat, on the 31st, again via email, justified the removal of the document by explaining that «there was no clear decision of the panel (i.e. of the MEPs, ed.) that approved the publication”. And the European Parliament underlined to the press that «it was in no way a matter of an individual decision of a member, but of respecting the procedure in force for the publication of Stoa groups and studies».

Politics & Love

But why all this interest in the research by Gamba, Magazzini and Pertile on the part of the Honorable Weiss?

Pernille Weiss, 55 years old, in her first legislature in Brussels, is a former nurse who reinvented herself as an entrepreneur about twenty years ago: in 2008 she founded Archimed, a healthcare architecture consultancy company, of which she has been was managing director. Having been a member of the Danish Conservative People’s Party (DKF) since adolescence, she had never held any important political roles before being elected to the European Parliament.

Among the roles that Weiss holds in the EU assembly is that of rapporteur for the report on the reform of pharmaceutical legislation. The deputy thus finds herself meeting representatives of trade associations and companies in the sector almost daily.

From the EU register on appointments with lobbyists, it emerges that in the days following the presentation of the infamous study on access to medicines, the Danish MP met with numerous emissaries of Big Pharma: on 16 October with those of the multinational Servier, on 18 with Eli Lilly, on the 19th with the Plasma Protein Therapeutics association, on the 20th with the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations and with the Association of the German Pharmaceutical Industry, on the 25th with Bayer, on the 26th with Archimed from founded by herself and on the 27th – the day of the online publication of the document – with the European Confederation of Pharmaceutical Companies, with the Medicines for Europe association and the multinational GSK.

Perhaps some of these stakeholders expressed discontent and urged the EPP parliamentarian to intervene to hinder the publication of the research?

But that is not all. Weiss is also the companion of the president of Stoa, the German Ehler. It is impossible not to wonder then whether their love affair may have influenced the decision to remove the document from the Committee’s website, as requested by the Danish MP.

Alt

The affair has attracted the attention of various associations sensitive to transparency issues. Transparency International spoke of “a potential case of conflict of interest”, while Fabrizio Barca, co-coordinator of the Inequality and Diversity Forum, asked MEPs to ensure that there was no “interference from the interests of pharmaceutical industry associations, which would represent a violation of democratic procedures.”

According to Alberto Alemanno, founder of the non-profit organization The Good Lobby, the removal of the study «casts a shadow on the ongoing negotiations on the pharmaceutical directive»: «The strategic use of the studies requested from external experts by MEPs is one of the most neglected but worrying aspects of the legislative work of the European Parliament”, adds Alemanno.

Meanwhile, the Portuguese MEP Leitão-Marques, rapporteur of the infamous research on behalf of the Stoa, thundered again via e-mail against the Technical Secretariat of the Committee: «The refusal to publish this study – she wrote – raises many doubts and accusations, probably unfair, on the influence of powerful lobbies on our work, affecting the independence and credibility of the Stoa.” Leitão-Marques therefore asks that the document be uploaded online again “before further damage is done to the scientific credibility of our institution”.