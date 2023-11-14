Ahmet and Akif get along worse and worse and seem to be looking for any excuse to argue.

Ahmet decides to implement a system to control people who arrive late to work like Akif, something that Doruk’s father is not happy about and Suzan takes his side.

Tired of Akif, Ahmet decides to tell him everything since he is very angry that Suzan always believes all his lies: “He doesn’t deserve you to defend him. “That man acts behind your back.”

Ahmet tells his former partner that Akif deceived her when he told her that he had a hotel reservation to go with her. The reality is that that trip was to… go with Nebahat, but Suzan caught him and made up that excuse to get out of trouble!

Suzan remembers everything, but refuses to believe and seems to continue believing Akif’s lies. When will she open her eyes and realize that her husband is playing both sides?

