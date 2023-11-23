160 years have passed since Abram Lincoln, during the American Civil War, proclaimed the celebration of Thanksgiving and 402 years since 1621, the year in which the Pilgrim Fathers gathered in Plymouth to thank the lord of the first harvest. “It is what has traditionally been known as Thanksgiving Day, an authentically American holiday that risks being remembered as an Americanata. The usual Americanata? More or less, in reality this occasion finds its fulcrum in a convivial meal and every year , falling on the third Thursday of November, begins the Christmas season, according to a calendar different from the Christian one which in Europe actually begins with the first Sunday of Advent”. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and professor of dietetics and human nutrition at the Lum University of Bari, took stock of the situation at Adnkronos Salute on Thanksgiving Day.

“The typical menu consists of a grouping of all the products of the land, apart from the turkey, which the Native Americans of Massachusetts taught the religious refugees who landed in Cape Cod Bay to grow and then harvest – recalls Minelli – The protagonists of the lunch are certainly the stuffed roast turkey and many side dishes, such as cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with meat sauce, sweet potatoes and Brussels sprouts; then, at the end, it is a must to taste the typical pumpkin pie. Even in Italy, it is now this celebration is taking root, either for the profound meaning of gratitude it hides, or for the joy of conviviality that belongs to it and, perhaps above all, for the fascination that overseas traditions exert on the habits and customs of the old continent, always very much ( too) sensitive to importing American cultural trends, especially if well promoted by cinema.

“But let’s ask ourselves what the Italian version of the Stars and Stripes turkey could be? – asks the immunologist – The traditional element of unity shared throughout Italy and appreciated throughout the world is pasta, which could compare favorably with turkey, as an undisputed identifying symbol of Italian culture. Making pasta the protagonist of Thanksgiving Day means allowing everyone to honor tradition, even for example those who have adopted ‘cruelty free’ lifestyles. Pasta is a versatile food: it has many formats, it can be made of durum wheat flour, but also of flours from cereals other than wheat or ancient ones such as spelt or barley or khorasan, not to mention the high quantity of pasta produced with alternative gluten-free flours or with wheat flour. legumes”.

“Pasta can be used to create a large number of seasonal dishes with beneficial nutritional properties. An idea for a ‘made in Italy’ Thanksgiving lunch could be to celebrate with traditional fresh pasta from Puglia, such as orecchiette with simple condiments such as sauce tomato and a sprinkling of parmesan or a little more complex such as veal ragout or turnip greens and anchovies. Another dish could be composed of pasta stuffed with pumpkin and chestnuts topped with a mushroom sauce or even pasta timbales”, suggests Minelli.

“Dishes rich in proteins, fibers and carbohydrates, which constitute 45-60% of our recommended daily calories and are provided with vitamins and mineral salts, can form a complete food. In short – he concludes – it is only an alternative hypothesis, without wanting to challenge the turkey to a duel also because in duels under the midday sun the Americans have historically had the advantage, as old and skilled gunslingers”