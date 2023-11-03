Denpasar Voice – The Situbondo Police arrested a man with the initials PH (32) along with 2,209 pills of dangerous hard drugs (okerbaya) type Trihexyphenidyl Pills (Trex), on (31/10/2023).

The police arrested PH when he arrested a drunken young man. When searched, a plastic wrap containing 100 Trex pills was found.

The young man who was detained in Bungatan admitted to buying the pills from PH. Thanks to this information, the police immediately moved to secure suspect PH and conducted a search at his house in Bletok Village, Bungatan District.

From the results of the arrest, the police confiscated 2 plastic cans containing 1000 Trex pills each, 1 plastic pack containing 100 Trex pills, 1 plastic pack containing 9 Trex pills, 20 bottles of 70% alcohol, IDR cash. 90,000 and 1 unit of cellphone as evidence.

“The arrest of the suspect began with a drunken youth who was detained by the Bungatan Police Patrol. From this information, we developed and arrested the suspect and found evidence of thousands of Trex pills when searching his house in Bletok Village, Situbondo,” said Head of Narcotics Investigation Unit AKP Muhammad Luthfi.

For his actions, the perpetrator was charged under Article 435 in conjunction with Article 138 paragraphs (2 and 3) and/or Article 436 paragraphs 1,2 in conjunction with Article 145 paragraph 1 of Law Number 17 of 2023 concerning Health, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 12 years.** *