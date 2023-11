The public votes were therefore decisive. Three provinces in second place, and a winner with only five points more. Leon is proud of his performance, and was also proud immediately after the performance. “I think it went well,” he immediately said not long after his performance. “The reactions were good, my phone exploded with messages. It was a buzz, I am always very critical of myself, but I don’t think that is necessary today. It went well. No: it went just fantastic!”