In June 2022, Thailand became the first country in Asia to decriminalize cannabis, allowing its free cultivation and consumption. Since then, the marijuana market has established itself very quickly and stores and dispensaries have sprung up like mushrooms across the country. The current regulatory vacuum has led to a sign selling cannabis on practically every corner in some neighborhoods of Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Pattaya.

The industry is experiencing an unprecedented boom in what is one of the countries with the most production of this plant. And given this uncontrolled situation, with more than 6,000 new marijuana stores in the country, the Government is already thinking twice.

The context. To the north of Thailand is the famous Golden Triangle, one of the largest drug-producing regions in the world. But marijuana has until very recently been illegal, with long prison sentences for traffickers. In 2018 it was decided to legalize medicinal cannabis and last year the Asian country became the first in Asia to decriminalize marijuana, making it no longer a crime to cultivate or market marijuana and hemp products.

Now, people over 20 years of age who are not pregnant can consume it without punishment, although if you smoke in public spaces you can be fined. Cafes and restaurants can serve cannabis-infused foods and drinks, as long as they contain no more than 0.2% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the plant’s main psychoactive compound. That has led to a boom in cannabis stores across the country. Some cities like Chiang Mai have even organized marijuana festivals.

rope pickup. With such a phenomenon in the making, a surprised government, especially due to its rapid proliferation, is about to reverse its decision. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who came to power just a month ago, has said that his administration would limit the use of cannabis to medicinal purposes only. “The law will need to be rewritten. We can regulate it only for medical use,” he stated. In another interview with Reuters he said that “drug abuse is a big problem for the country” and that he did not agree with its recreational use because it causes addiction.

Because? Experts believe there has been a notable increase in public consumption of the plant, driven by the legal loophole. That is to say, regulators have not been able to separate well between smoking medical marijuana and getting high recreationally. “There has never been a time when we thought about recommending people use cannabis recreationally, or use it in a way that could irritate others,” Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on CNN.

No quality controls. Institutions and residents are demanding stricter regulation as they are concerned that many of the dispensaries that have recently set up shop in cities sell products that contain more than the legal allowed amount of 0.2% THC. Furthermore, not all stores have the required license and many of them also flout the 20-year limitation. One of the solutions they advocate is to force stores to submit monthly sales reports to control the type of products being sold and to whom.

Questions have also been raised regarding quality controls and oversaturation, mainly because unlike Canada and Amsterdam, where marijuana is analyzed before being marketed, here the industry is so free that anyone can grow it at home. and sell in your basement. “As things stand, the market is oversaturated with cannabis that has not been properly laboratory tested,” explained Soratat Pongsangiam, president of Greenhead Clinic, in this CNBC article.

The impact on tourism. One of the industries that could be affected by a change in this law would, without a doubt, be tourism. Mainly because around 90% of the customers of these stores are tourists. As some merchants explain in this other Vice article, the decriminalization of cannabis has helped tourism, especially in high seasons. “We see a lot of tourists here, especially from all over Asia: a lot of people from Japan or the Philippines. I think they wouldn’t come here as much if it weren’t for the relaxed marijuana policy. They already have the beaches. “They have the food,” one pointed out.

Export to the West. Another solution being considered is to turn Thailand into an exporter of cannabis products to legal foreign markets such as the United States. Although the industry has the necessary growth potential, it just needs adequate market support. And that business relationship could mean higher quality plants, better product development and innovation. But we return to the same point as before. To do that, national quality standards would first have to be improved to meet international ones. And the price was very low.

