The Game Awards 2023 could go down in history as the most controversial awards show since the nominations divided opinions significantly. The discontent of some fans became evident on social networks, but it was not limited to that group and space; the developer community also reacted differently when they found out whether or not their video games were nominated to compete for an award.

Related video: From best to worst – Game of the Year

Geoff Keighley accepts that there are studios sad for not being nominated for The Game Awards 2023

Geoff Keighleyorganizer of The Game Awards, has been in the spotlight since before the nominations event because moments before the stream began he reported that he has nothing to do with the games that were selected to compete in each category. Today, he gave something to talk about again by giving his opinion on the reactions that have occurred after the nominations and recognized that there are studies that did not like his absence in the categories at all.

Geoff Keighley reacts to the controversy over The Game Awards 2023 nominations

What are the controversies of The Game Awards 2023?

In this regard, the TGA organizer noted: “Nominations week is always difficult. I hear from teams that are delighted and from teams that are very disappointed. The games (and the awards) are competitive by nature, but ultimately what What unites us is the love for the environment”.

Among the controversies that have arisen after the nominations for The Game Awards 2023 are the absence of Starfield in the Best Game of the Year category. Also the total absence of Hogwarts Legacy, one of the most successful and best-selling games of 2023.

Find out: The Game Awards 2023: who are the GOTY candidates and other nominees?

At the same time, there is criticism for the nomination of DAVE THE DIVER as Best Independent Game since it is promoted as an indie developed by MINTROCKET but the reality is that the project was conceived within Nexon, a millionaire company in charge of its publication.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Related video: Games that stole their Game of the Year nomination

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News