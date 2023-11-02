With the 5-0 of game 5 the Texans close the series and finish the playoffs with an incredible 11 out of 11 on the road. Seager voted MVP

With yet another away win this postseason, the Texas Rangers win the first World Series in their history. The Texan team, led on the mound by a super Nathan Eovaldi (four hits allowed with five strikeouts in six innings), won 5-0 in Arizona and thus raised the Commissioner’s Trophy by beating the Diamondbacks 4-1 in the final series. A surprising journey for the Rangers, who exalted themselves on the road and ended undefeated (11-0) in the matches away from Arlington.

In game 5 the two starters, Eovaldi and Gallen, take the lead with the teams unable to put points on the scoresheet in the first six innings. However, Garver took the guests forward in the seventh round with a single that sent Seager home. Texas’ bullpen only needs relievers Chapman and Sborz to keep Arizona’s bats at bay. The Rangers close the score in the ninth inning with Heim’s single that brings home Jung and Lowe and Semien’s two-run home run. A 5-0 which became insurmountable for the home team, unable to mount a reaction after going behind in the seventh half.

Manager Bruce Bochy, who returned to action after retiring by accepting Texas’ offer, thus won his fourth title as a coach after the three won with the San Francisco Giants. “What you have done this season – the 68-year-old manager tells his players in the locker room – is absolutely incredible. You have written the history of this franchise, I am honored to have taken this journey with you”. Truly a season with surreal features for a team capable of changing gear in the postseason after having won only 84 games during the regular season. The World Series MVP award, the second in his career after the one won with the Dodgers in 2020, was taken home as expected by Texas star Corey Seager who closed the final series with three homeruns and six runs batted in.

