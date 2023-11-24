University student. Photo: Pexels

TestBusters acquires university exam preparation leader UniAdmissions

TestBustersthe largest Italian community for preparing for university entrance tests, has announced the acquisition of the British group UniAdmissionsa company specialized in Test and Admission Preparation services, leader in selection processes at Universities of Oxford and Cambridge. The objective of the agreement is to create a new European and international player, capable of reaching over 60 thousand students a year with its services.

This will be possible by merging the proven peer education training model of TestBustersbased on peer learning, with the international experience of UniAdmissions and its digital ecosystem, a global reference point for preparation for entrance tests to universities in the United Kingdom. With this operation, TestBusters’ growth path is further consolidated, with turnover exceeding 10 million euros in 2023 earlier than expected.

“The acquisition of an international player like UniAdmissionsthe first Oxford and Cambridge University preparatory school in the world, represents for TestBusters the entry into a new international dimension. Together we are convinced that we can inaugurate a new season for the companies we deal with Test Prepcombining the complementary skills of both to help UniAdmissions become the leading global point of reference for UK university entrance test preparation, and thus offer unprecedented educational experiences” he said Ludovico CallerioCEO of Testbusters.

“Becoming part of the family TestBusters, with its strong commitment to international growth in the college admissions preparation market, is a great achievement for our business. We are confident that TestBusters will help UniAdmissions realize its ambitious expansion plans” commented Rohan AgarwalCEO and Co-Founder of UniAdmissions.

In the acquisition operation, TestBusters was assisted in Italy by Studio Russo De Rosa Associati who coordinated the operation together with TCL Advisors Associated firm e Terzo Comma Law Firmand, in England from AccountsCo for financial and tax due diligence activities, and from Lexsential as legal advisors. UniAdmissions was assisted by MCF Corporate Finance e Sterling Accounting Solutions as financial advisors and from Freeths as legal advisor.

