Do we really need to say that anymore? The Tesla Model 3 is to EVs what Little Richard was to rock ‘n’ roll and Nintendo was to the gaming world. An electric car that instantly raised the bar so much that competitors are still licking their wounds. Six years after its launch and three years after its entry into the European market, it is time for a major facelift. It adds a fresh design and (even) more technology, but is in danger of walking into the spotlight due to its virtually unusable turn signals.

Beloega off

Ah Tesla. Barely 20 years ago, an unknown start-up that quickly decided to conquer the world. With Captain Elon Musk at the helm. A man who is involved with solar panels, charging infrastructure, green energy and sending rockets to Mars. And in between, he also put Tesla at the top of the firmament as the most famous EV brand in the world. Tesla owes this largely to the Model 3, because it had to wait for the Model Y (from its own stable) before a car took over as the best-selling EV.

Although the Model Y is now the crowd favorite, we secretly still have more feelings for this Model 3. Not least because after its facelift it no longer looks like a beluga that has come ashore. Sleek headlights, a minimalist bumper and beautiful taillights. It gives the Model 3 Highland a refinement that was perhaps lacking before. What’s more, the new snout blesses the Model 3 with better aerodynamics. So you can get even more range from a full battery. Indeed… even more so.

Work made of quality

However, before we take a look at the technology under the body, we should perhaps first take a look at the interior. This already received a first update in 2021. Although it was just a matter of swinging out the shiny plastic on the center console. In this Model 3 Highland, the entire dashboard is actually being overhauled. That looks even more bare, gets a small “fabric” elevation and an LED light strip that continues into the door panels.

Although we can hardly call the inside of the Model 3 “homely”, it must be said that Tesla has put serious effort into the build quality. On the other hand, with a minimum of panels, little can go wrong, right? The front seats are now heated and ventilated, there are 17 speakers (9 in the Standard Range), there is finally blind spot detection and… a complete lack of levers behind the steering wheel.

Right, what about that turn signal?

Although the Model 3 facelift (fortunately) does not get a Yoke steering wheel, that damned Elon Musk still has us by our tea bags. Because behind the wheel you will no longer encounter levers. As a result, you have to put the Model 3 in Drive or Reverse by swiping across the screen and you operate the direction indicators via buttons on the steering wheel. Honestly? This was clearly not made with European roads in mind. You know, roads with – let’s just say – roundabouts.

Something tells us that once Europe wakes up, Tesla will be called to account for this. Because this is borderline unusable. A shame, because the Model 3 drives so effortlessly that the complicated use of something as simple as a turn signal gets on our nerves. Oh well, not that your rear passengers will worry about it, because they are constantly gawking at the central 8-inch screen on which Netflix, YouTube and all other tubes can be played.

Increased comfort

Did you just say that the Tesla Model 3 still drives effortlessly? Yep! As long as you don’t blink BMW-wise. The Model 3 facelift is quieter (thanks to new acoustic glass) and the suspension also became a lot softer. Now, make no mistake, the Model 3 is still a solidly damped sedan with extremely high structural rigidity. This causes it to bounce a bit on poorer roads. However, the vibrations are less noticeable in the cabin these days. This increases driving comfort.

The steering feel remains vague, but the one-pedal drive is exemplary and the performance is hallucinatory. We drove the entry-level Model 3 with rear-wheel drive and although with 283 hp it doesn’t make any waves in EV land on paper, in reality it is smooth enough for 99.99% of Belgians. Thank you for the weight, because at 1.8 tonnes the basic Tesla is easily 200 to 300 kg lighter than a Volkswagen ID.3. Just think about that.

Standard of Long range?

Are we still missing a head-up display? Yes. Is the infotainment system nowadays cluttered with tabs that make it less clear? Of course. Although you immediately forgive those little things when you look at the efficiency of the Model 3. The RWD entry-level car we drove had a consumption of between 13 and 16 kWh. As a result, we achieved an average of about 400 kilometers with the 57.5 kWh battery. You have to buy a Hyundai Ioniq 6 to glide through the streets as efficiently. But do you want to be seen in that?

You can therefore ask yourself whether you actually need the Long Range version with a 75 kWh battery. However, if your leasing budget allows it, it is a no brainer. In addition to more range, you also get a better finish, more speakers, significantly more power, four-wheel drive and fast charging at 250 kW DC instead of 150 kW DC. What are the prices this week? With its price of 53,970 euros, the Long Range still puts the competition in their underwear. With its base price of 45,970 euros, the Standard Range finally has a rival in the form of the MG4 Trophy Extended Range. In the best cases, it costs up to 10,000 euros (!) less and comes with a generous 74.4 kWh battery, making a 500 kilometer range possible. Well, then you don’t drive around with a Tesla, of course.

Conclusion

The Tesla Model 3 Highland is still unrivaled in terms of efficiency, price and features. In addition, it is now more comfortable in terms of suspension and quieter in the cabin. However, will you ever get used to those turn signals…