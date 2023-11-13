What is this?

Perhaps the family car that (young) families crave. Because after the death of Ford Galaxy, Renault Espace and co and the electrification of vans such as the Citroën Berlingo and Peugeot Rifter, there is little choice left. This U-Tour profiles itself as a true MPV with a petrol engine and seven seats and aims to convince by combining extensive basic equipment with a low price tag.

Wait, Forthing?

Yep, Forthing. Yet another new Chinese on Belgian soil. Thanks to OneAutomotive, the Belgian importer that introduces new brands faster than Alfa Romeo can put together a car. The counter now includes 7 Chinese brands: BAIC, DFSK, JAC, Seres, SWM, BAW and Forthing. The latter in particular will be one to keep an eye on, because Forthing wants to profile itself as the budget alternative for families… without sacrificing quality.

At OneAutomotive they initially do this with 2 models: this U-Tour monovolume and the EVO crossover, which mainly resembles a brother of the Maserati Grecale. The EVO will also be available as a fully electric model. Prices for all this? The EVO will cost you 31,490 euros (or 39,995 euros for the EV), the U-Tour will cost you 32,990 euros. That’s VW Golf money for a spacious MPV that is packed to the brim with gadgets.

Lexus-vibe

An MPV of Chinese origin, what does that look like? Well, like a mix of Asian and European lines. For example, the 4.85 meter long U-Tour came to Lexus for the snout, but the rear looks remarkably businesslike and sleek. Whether the result is successful depends of course on your personal preference. You already know how to attract attention with this U-Tour. Not least because of the standard LED lights that shine brightly into the world and the illuminated “tribal” logo in the center of the grille that pulsates in the night. There is an air of emotion and grandeur surrounding this U-Tour. A playfulness that European brands often do not dare to venture into. Certainly not on a… monvolume.

The U-Tour therefore gives the feeling of being a luxury yacht. A vibe that they want to further emphasize in the interior. Internationally, this U-Tour is also called the Yacht and we understand why. Light (fake) wood inlay, a brown dashboard and a white-gray color scheme that is extra exposed to sunlight by the panoramic glass roof. Materials feel sturdy and look high-quality. The two fused digital screens of 10.25 inches are also reminiscent of conveniences from Mercedes or BMW, but the infotainment lacks banal items such as navigation, Android Auto and Apple Carplay. The instrument cluster, on the other hand, is clear. So give and take.

Captain chairs

If you’ve ever had a pack of children, you know that an MPV is of course all about interior space and seating. Here too, the U-Tour wants to make a difference in terms of setup. This 7-seater is a 2+2+3. This gives you two spacious captain chairs in the second row that are heated and ventilated, can be moved front, back and sideways and have a folding table that would not look out of place in a Bentley. Charging points for your smartphone? Check! Separate climate control? Present!

Does that mean that you are banished to the cage at the back? Not that now either. Because you can also sit comfortably with two adults in the third row of seats. The seat in the middle seems more for emergencies. So this U-Tour might be more of a six-seater + emergency seat. If all seats are ready, you can fit 390 liters in the trunk. That’s more than you can fit in the new VW Polo. If you fold down the rear seats, that increases to 1,960 liters. That is more than an Audi Q7. The front passenger seat can be completely folded (just like the seats in the second row), which means you just can’t fit Elon Musk’s Falcon 9 in the U-Tour.

International passport

So far, this U-Tour has scored excellent points. When it comes to driving dynamics, it must pass muster, right? Because what lies beneath the shell of this Chinese? Well, international convenience. The 1.5-liter four-cylinder turbo petrol with 177 hp (285 Nm) comes from Mitsubishi, the standard 7-speed automatic transmission from Magna. May-who? Magna, a Canadian company that also supplies automatics to – dare we say it – BMW, Jaguar and Toyota. So the technology is already good.

The result is that you are not on the road with Chinese rubbish. Because this U-Tour drives very maturely. The drivetrain is soft, the suspension comfortable and the sound insulation more than adequate. It is not a sprint gun, but the top speed of 180 km/h is more than sufficient. Apart from a minimal hiccup when you start from a standstill (as if the automatic transmission needs to get up to speed) and the rather questionable standard LingLong tires (yep, that’s a brand), we are extremely surprised by the driving behavior of this U-Tour.

Also with LPG… but

On paper – and on the road – this U-Tour has everything going for it. So his Achilles heel can be found elsewhere. For example, we are talking about the unknown residual value, reliability and support. OneAutomotive counters this by stating that it has 23 distributors in Belgium, the U-Tour has a 5-year warranty and that Forthing has a spare parts depot in Germany. Just like, say, Nissan in the 1980s and Hyundai in the 2000s, it is a case of brand awareness and trust.

Because if you look past that, you will see that you can park a fully equipped monovolume with 7 seats in your driveway for 32,990 euros. That’s Volkswagen Golf money for a Sharan. The average consumption of 8l/100 km may be a bit on the high side (a Peugeot Rifter 1.2 petrol is no better), but the U-Tour can optionally be equipped with an LPG system. As a result, in addition to the 55-liter petrol tank, you also get an LPG tank of approximately the same volume. Because the system uses direct injection and is able to mix petrol and LPG (the crème de la crème, so to speak), the price increases considerably to 36,490 euros.

Conclusion

Not every Chinese model that comes here is convincing. However, some gems are emerging among the sprawl. This Forthing U-Tour is one of them, because it fills a void left by European brands. A comfortable seven-seat monovolume that is packed to the rafters with luxury items for less than 33,000 euros. Who does better?

Motor

1.5 turbo petrol, four-cylinder

Transmission

7-speed automatic

Test car price

€ 36 490.00

Basic model price

€ 32 990.00

Average test consumption

8.00 L/100km