The three days of post-season Formula 2 testing in Abu Dhabi attracted great attention, especially due to the debut of several drivers in their first experience in the cadet series.

Undoubtedly the mantra is always the same, that is that it is always and only about testing, on the old generation car, given that the new single-seater will only make its debut in next year’s pre-season tests. However, it is always an opportunity to take a look at the new faces and their work to immerse yourself in a different reality.

After a start marked by a Prema one-two, the second day also went away, this time with the best time of a surprising Gabriel Bortoleto, making his debut in Formula 2 after winning the Formula 3 title this year. However, the young talent from the McLaren Academy only finished in the lead in the afternoon session, while in the morning the best time went to Zane Maloney with Carlin.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Prema Racing

Great attention also for Andrea Kimi Antonelli, in his first kilometers on an intermediate category car, who performed well in both sessions, completing a total of 102 laps. In the morning, with better conditions than in the afternoon, the Italian climbed up to sixth place, just over two tenths from Maloney’s best time. In reality, the two exchanged positions on several occasions, given that Antonelli had initially set a reference time of 1:36.607 on medium tyres, before then switching to the softer compound.

The flying lap simulations took place in the first hours, given that the focus in the remaining part of the session was dedicated to long runs, an aspect that requires greater care to understand how the tires work. It is in fact important to remember that, coming from FRECA, Antonelli did not have the opportunity to try the Pirelli tires before this test, unlike those who were promoted from Formula 3. For this reason, even more than on the flying lap, it is important to understand the functioning of the tires over long distances. Looking at the times, we can still see a good consistency in the run, which started with a time of 40.2 and ended with a 40.4.

As for the standings, Victor Martins finished in second place in the morning session, completing 59 laps, being the most active in the early hours. Third time for Dennis Hauger followed by another category rookie, Josep Maria Marti, who for a few months has also been able to count on the support of Red Bull.

The afternoon was also largely dedicated to simulations with a greater quantity of fuel on board, running times around one minute and forty seconds. However, the session was interrupted by two red flags: the first for an accident involving Joshua Duerksen in turn two, the second for the stop on track of Zak O’Sullivan, also making his debut in Formula 2 with the team ART, where he inherited the seat vacated by the defending champion Theo Pourchaire.

Morning session times (fastest):

Position

the ball

Squad

Tempo

1 Zane Maloney Carlin 1:35.783 2 Victor Martins ART 1:35.888 3 Dennis Hauger MP 1:35.954 4 Jose Maria Marti Campos 1:35.984 5 Zak O’Sullivan ART 1:35.993 6 Andrea Kimi Antonelli Prema 1:35.995 7 Franco Cola painted MP 1:36.013 8 Jack Crawford DAMS 1:36.054 9 Enzo Fittipaldi VAR 1:36.067 10 Gabriel Bortoleto Virtuosi 1:36.072 11 Isaac Hadjar Campos 1:36.100 12 Oliver Bearman Prema 1:36.101 13 Joshua Durksen PHM Racing 1:36.013. 36,318 14 Richard Verschoor Trident 15 John Manuel Correa DAMS 1:36.382 16 Paul Aaron Hitech 1:36.599 17 Rhythm Miyata Carlin 1:36.637 18 Amaury Cordee Hitech 1:36.679 19 Oliver Goethe Trident 1:36.679 37,078 21 Kush Water Virtuosi 1:37.163 22 Joshua Mason MP 1:37.261

