What is this?

Audi wants to get in on the electric mountain bike hype. Because if everyone wants a mountain bike, then there must be a clientele for one with four rings, right? Don’t be fooled though, this is far from a quick cash grab.

Italian roots

If an Audi with four wheels is a bit expensive for your wallet, then this might be the solution. Well, this Audi Electric Mountain Bike powered by Fantic (what a name) is by no means a bargain. Because with an asking price of 8,900 euros, it places itself squarely in a strong segment of competitors. The question is whether you get something for your money, or whether this is a fancy project with an Audi badge.

The basis is already good. Because Audi teamed up with the Italian Fantic for this adventure. A brand that has its roots in the motorcycle industry but now also builds electric scooters and e-bikes. Without a doubt, Fantic received a laundry list of conditions from Audi to build the ultimate e-tron Quattro… with two wheels.

Framing

The frame is already made of aluminum and has a strip of carbon fiber on the swingarm at the top. Perhaps a relief after years of carbon fiber madness in bicycle land. Aluminum is back and – probably – here to stay. Audi is therefore not going the old-fashioned way here, but going along with the trend. There is something to be said about the design of the frame. At first glance this looks like a copy of what you get from the German Haibike. So think of strange geometric shapes.

Especially the upward bend above the top tube and the gigantic rubber stopper for the front fork still hurt our eyes. The rear is nicely put together. The motor is placed at an equal angle to the down tube and is therefore not noticeable as a whole. The swingarm is attached with a traditional horse-link. Nothing groundbreaking, but known and working perfectly. Never change a winning team, right?

Carte blanche

Only the best seemed good enough for this MTB from Audi. The front and rear dampers are from the prestigious Öhlins. There really isn’t anything better, sorry Fox. Audi’s two-wheeler stands firmly on its feet. With a 180mm RXF38 fork at the front and a 170mm TTX coil damper at the rear, you get a real enduro package for heavier work. In terms of brake equipment, Audi/Fantic went shopping at Braking, an Italian company that also has its roots in the motorcycle world. The result is a brake set that may be unknown, but its structure is similar to material from Hope or the expensive Trickstuff.

Although we assumed that Audi would opt for an electric drivetrain from Bosch (Germans be Germans), it opted for the unknown Brose. However, we cannot criticize that. Because just like Bosch and Shimano, the figures are exemplary, with a maximum power of 250 Watts and a torque of 90 Nm. The battery in the frame is 720 Wh. Add to that parts from SRAM, Renthal, Vittoria and Mavic and you notice that Audi has given carte blanche for putting together the bike.

ur-Four

If you haven’t realized it yet, we are secretly mountain bike geeks in the AF editorial team. Which meant we had to give this enduro from Audi a run for its money. As with any e-MTB, you immediately feel the extra weight of the motor and battery when you get on. We don’t have exact figures, but count on around 25 to 26 kg. Once in motion, that weight melts like snow in the sun, thanks to the electrical assistance. You immediately feel that this two-wheeler is not made to idle on the road. Audi’s enduro, just like an ur-Quattro, craves mud, gravel, mud, mountains and – especially – jumps.

Uphill, you’ll have two fingers in your nose thanks to the Boost function, the front axle that manages to maintain good pressure and the weight distribution. The weight does play a role on the descent. The bicycle speeds up lazily, requiring additional pedaling. The mullet wheel choice (29 inches at the front, 27.5 inches at the rear) should provide a more playful character, but the rear is difficult to use when cornering. Extra emphasis is given by the 2.8-inch rear tire. On the other hand, this set-up gives a very controlled feeling on faster descents. Audi therefore went for a dash of safety. Audis and understeer… also in the two-wheeler world.

Conclusion

Audi doesn’t fall into the marketing trap with this mountain bike. Because although the naming may be questionable – “Audi Electric Mountain Bike powered by Fantic” – the components are anything but. So who is this bike for? For the seasoned downhill rider? Or the Audi fanatic? The reality will be somewhere in the middle.