The Tesla Cybertruck is being a headache to the company. Elon Musk himself recently acknowledged that the latest Tesla model, whose first deliveries continue to resist, will not be profitable until at least 18 months after its launch.

The expectation, however, is enormous. This type of vehicle, the pick-up, occupies the top sales positions in the United States and Ford has not hesitated to embark on the adventure with the F-150 Lightning. The wait since it was announced has led the company to have to close orders and there has even been talk of around two million reservations.

With all eyes on it, Tesla has even made headlines again for some especially restrictive clauses for the Cybertruck buyerthreatening lawsuits if the car was sold before the first year and saving a buyback at a lower model.

Aware of the public’s desire to know what ultimately becomes of the model, someone in the United States has wanted to take advantage of the situation, ensuring that they can overtake Elon Musk on the right.

Spoiler: it doesn’t look like he can do it.

Aitekx RoboTruck 1T, a “copy and paste” Cybertruck

This is the name of the creation of Aitekx, a startup based in Silicon Valley that claims to be dedicated “to use of AI in the development and manufacturing of clean (for the environment) mobility vehicles and robots”.

At least this is what you can read on their website. A digital space that will have gained relevance after its presentation at the Los Angeles Auto Show, where they presented their Aitekx RoboTruck 1T. An electric pick-up that promises almost 900 kilometers of autonomy and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

They showed the “vehicle” at the American event, where they confirmed to attendees that they will have four versions available that They will start at $45,000 and will reach a maximum of $99,000, depending on the number of engines and the type of cabin chosen.

On their website we can “build the vehicle of my dreams.” And the above prices are only the starting prices. Supposedly, Aitekx lets us configure a custom car. We can choose doors with “gull-wing” opening in the front seats ($1,900 more) and also in the rear ($2,500 for all four). Panoramic roof ($2,200), offroad packages (at $4,000 or $6,000, depending on the one chosen) or AIX AI Driving System, which we assume refers to driving aids, since it is not specified, with prices ranging from 999 to $1,990. In total, there are 27 variables to choose from.

And we put the word vehicle in quotes because, from the images, everything seems to indicate that what is shown is nothing more than a mere model. A model that, evidently, is reminiscent (very much) of the Tesla Cybertruck. If this car has been generated by an AI, it doesn’t take much thinking to understand where the tool has looked for the supposed inspiration.

However, Aitekx does not only offer the RoboTruck 1T on its website. There is also room for a supposed second model called 1V, in which the renders that feature throughout the website are even more diffuse.

According to Electrek, Aitekx’s intention is to launch the first units in 2025. Yes, they are talking about launching an electric car on the market with ranges that could be leaders and features that are the envy of many manufacturers in just over a year. And with a huge number of options so that we can make our car custom, with what that implies.

For those who still trust in the project, at least, Aitekx asks for little: $100 per reservation. It’s already less than half of what Fisker is asking for. The good thing is that, in the latter case, maybe it will come to us at some point.

In Xataka | Tesla has revolutionized electric car manufacturing with its Giga Press. Now everyone wants to have one

Photos | Aitekx