You’ve probably heard it already: Tesla likes to overwhelm the electric world with price cuts. As a result, nowadays you can buy a Model 3 for 45,970 euros, while a Model Y costs 47,970 euros. In both cases, these are prices that are difficult for the competition to match, although we are happy to admit that you still cannot call either the Model 3 or the Model Y ‘cheap’. The really cheap Tesla has yet to come, and now we know where from.

By Europe, for Europe?

During a visit to the German Gigafactory near Berlin, Tesla CEO Elon Musk dropped a not insignificant detail about the upcoming model. According to sources from the Reuters news agency, he promised the workers present that the cheap EV would be built in their factory. The German factory is currently already taking care of the Model Y for the European market. If the new Tesla is added, this would also mean that we can expect it to appear in the European catalog immediately from the start of production.

Musk apparently did not yet say when we can expect production to start. On the other hand, we have known for a long time now how much the affordable Tesla will approximately be listed in the catalogue: 25,000 euros. This would make the model less expensive than a Citroën ë-C3 and add to that the 53 kWh battery that the newcomer would probably get, and this model could well become a real hit on European soil. . So to be continued, although with Tesla you never know exactly when…