A Tesla “affordable”. At least it is more affordable than all the ones it would have in its range. That is what Elon Musk’s company is going to manufacture together with Berlin, according to Reuters. Yes, we are talking about the long-awaited and announced electric car for 25,000 euros.

The agency assures that the information comes from an internal source in the company but has refused to give his name. They point out, however, that Tesla has refused to make any comments, so the information is not confirmed by the company but neither denied.

The arrival of an electric car 25.000 euros It is one of Tesla’s great challenges and the most powerful tool they have to continue opening a gap in the market, both for electric cars and other technologies. It must be taken into account that the Tesla Model Y has already been the best-selling car in Europe this year (including combustion vehicles) and it indicates that it will also be the same once the year is over.

The electric SUV has gained many followers thanks to its price. The cost for the client has been reducing in recent months and has even reached the border of 40,000 euros in our country. With those prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y, practically no one has been able to overshadow them.

In fact, in Spain, the only vehicle that in recent months has come close to the sales figures of the Tesla Model 3 is the MG4 Electric, followed by the Dacia Spring. It is a sign that the electric car has a huge space to conquer in the vehicles of between 20,000 and 25,000 euros. In fact, this last frontier is exactly where companies like Ford or Volkswagen want to reach.

An electric car worth 25,000 euros without a date

What Reuters makes clear is that, at the moment, they do not have a launch date for the product. The 25,000 euro electric car is a new model that has been, for a long time, one of the company’s main objectives. There was even talk of a completely autonomous vehicle of this price.

However, the months (and years) have passed and the car is gone delaying. Despite this, the agency points out that the innovation they talked about weeks ago, with which the company wants to make the production of electric cars cheaper by building them as if they were a great puzzle, may be key to the arrival of this car. .

An electric vehicle worth 25,000 euros and an autonomy that allows you to travel with a certain amount of peace of mind could be a blow to the table for Tesla, in a European market that, according to Jato Dynamics accounts, sees how the electric car sold to private customers has a price average greater than 55,000 euros.

Without a doubt, to understand this average European price it is essential to understand which countries are where the most electric cars are sold. By total volume of units, Germany is very prominent in the purchase of electric cars, followed far behind by France. But if we look at market shares, while Germany exceeds 30%, Norway, the Netherlands and Sweden are the next countries where the most electric cars are sold.

Furthermore, a 25,000 euro electric car would give us an idea of ​​the Tesla’s conquest ability. Elon Musk himself lowered expectations about the autonomy capabilities of a vehicle of this price but, in addition, he will have to fight with the arrival of new models on the market. Beyond the Chinese models, such as the MG4 Electric or the BYD Dolphin, they will also have to compete with the Citroën ë-C3 or the Renault 5, which target this price range.

Photo | Vlad Tchompalov