‘I would like to buy the latest Tesla, but the short charging times really bother me. Then I won’t even be able to finish the film’, could easily be a conversation at a circle birthday party in a few years. Tesla wants to open a Supercharger location in Hollywood with a drive-in cinema and futuristic diner.

In terms of style, the roadside restaurant should be a combination of Grease and The Jetsons. During a shareholder meeting earlier this year, Tesla showed a first impression of the new Supercharger location, which you can see at the top of the article. A total of 28 cars must be able to charge at the same time at the new drive-in.

Short films in Tesla’s drive-in cinema

According to Bloomberg, Tesla is installing two large screens and you can watch the film from the car (like a drive-in cinema) or from the roof terrace. You can order food throughout the day to enjoy during the movie. The films would last 15 to 30 minutes, so just as long as a charge. So you have to time your arrival well.

The plan to open a drive-in movie theater as a Supercharger location is not new. Back when X was still called Twitter, Musk already revealed his plans for the Hollywood location. Nearly six years later, the permit was issued and construction began. Nice detail: you pass the location when you drive Route 66. Might be fun if you take another road trip through the US.