Tesla has managed, for a long time, to be the envy of traditional manufacturers of cars. If in the first years of the 20th century the automotive industry grew thanks to Fordism and in the 70s Toyotism and its just in time prevailed, Tesla may have managed to raise another milestone in automobile production.

At the beginning of 2023, Reuters reported that Tesla was, by far, the company that was getting the most performance out of its vehicles. Over time, the profit margin has narrowed as a consequence of strong discounts to continue fueling demand.

But if Elon Musk’s company has achieved this very advantageous position in the electric vehicle, it has been thanks to its productive model. The electric car is easier to assemble, largely due to less mechanical complexity. And yet, Volkswagen needs 30 hours to produce each of the ID.3s that leave its plants. Tesla, however, barely needs 10 hours to assemble a Tesla Model Y, according to Reuters data.

To achieve this, much of its secret is hidden in a machine known as the Giga Press. A huge press capable of converting what were previously 70 independent pieces into one. The biggest problem is that the investment to be made for each of these machines is enormous but their production is so fast and inexpensive that, according to Nikkei, Tesla has been earning up to six times more money than Toyota thanks to the use of these methods.

The method is convincing the industry. Now it is Volvo, Ford and Hyundai that want to get on the bandwagon.

The secret is in the giant pieces

The information comes from two different sources. The first, published by the Italian company that produces the aforementioned Giga Press, confirms that Volvo has ordered two of these gigantic presses, which offer up to 9,000 tons of pressure. The goal is to be up and running in 2026, when the doors of its electric car factory in Kosice, Slovakia open.

The second information comes from Reuters, who assures that Idra, the company that builds these enormous presses, also has orders from Ford and Hyundai to service the launch of their future products. According to Motor.es, some journalists were able to see in the Idra factory itself a 6,000-ton press with the Ford seal installed and they assure that another 9,000-ton machine is being tested, which is the one that would be destined for the facilities. from Hyundai.

The great advantage of these presses is that simplifies production of each vehicle, building in a single piece parts that, until now, required many small components. It is a working method that Foxconn is also studying, which wants to enter the large-scale production of electric vehicles for different clients.

In fact, Tesla has announced that it wants to continue delving into this method and aspires to build a car as if it were a puzzle with just a few pieces. Its main objective is to assemble 400 pieces into one and, thus, delve into a path that has on the horizon a 50% reduction in production costs. It would be based on parallel production to finally “glue” the car.

Furthermore, Reuters claims that with this new working method, Tesla wants to put an electric car on the road in just a few minutes. 18 months (24 months, maximum) from the beginning of its development, while the usual thing, the agency points out, is that this period of time extends, at least, between three and four years.

However, this method has a major drawback. The changes to be made to the pieces are minimal and, therefore, it is necessary to maintain production of the same design for longer. With the machine running, production is very fast but a stoppage to adapt it to the new parts can cause long production stops.

This has deepened the problems that Tesla has in changing the design of its vehicles. For now, the aesthetic evolution in the firm has been minimal and it remains to be seen how long the market is willing to endure the same image on the bodywork. The automobile market has until now been characterized by offering new generations every six or seven years and minor intermediate updates. The low presence of Tesla vehicles on the streets has worked in favor of the brand, but as its sales increase it is also easier to tire the customer.

Despite everything, we have been moving towards standardization for years. The use of this type of machines favors the production of vehicles that hardly change from one another and that, under the same logo, are very similar to their smaller and older brothers.

Photo | Hydra