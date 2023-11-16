The Doctor Who 60th anniversary specials promise a combo of emotions that reminds us of the Russell T Davies era and it will be better not to watch it with the little ones

Las legends never die, and “Doctor Who” is proof of this. On the edge of your 60 birthdaythis iconic series promises to return with a explosion of emotionssurprises and, yes, a touch of darkness. Imagine, if you can, the return of the Fourteenth Doctor, played by the charismatic David Tennantin a series of specials that promise to shake the foundations of convention.

A trip not suitable for the youngest

Russell T Davies, showrunner of the series, has taken an unexpected turn by declaring that these specials “they are not for children“. In a bold move, Davies looks for explore more mature themes, maintaining the family nucleus of the program. “We do very scary things. Some are quite violent. It’s not for kids, it’s about kids,” she commented in an interview with The Telegraph.

But what does this mean for the loyal legion of “Doctor Who” fans? Those who grew up with the series might find these specials a reflection of his acquired maturitya mirror of his own growth.

Davies has also made clear his commitment to representation and inclusion, especially by casting Yasmin Finney, a transgender actress, in the role of Rose, daughter of Donna Noble. “It’s not just a Doctor Who thing – it’s something that I and a lot of other writers are very interested in doing, being progressive and reflect more of society,” said Davies, marking a milestone in the history of the series.

Episodes that define an era

The alliance with Disney+ has not been a bed of roses. Davies has shared the challenges of working with a streaming service who is still getting acquainted with the eccentricities of “Doctor Who.” “Sometimes you have to explain things to them. They ask, ‘What is this?’ and ‘What is that?’ But they love it,” she revealed. This new financial support from Disney+ promises to take the series to a cinematic levelbut always under the careful guidance of Davies.

The specials, titled “The Star Beast,” “Wild Blue Yonder,” and “The Giggle,” offer a emotional range from familiar lightness to a decidedly darker and stranger tone. Each episode promises to be a rollercoaster of emotionstaking viewers on a journey that is, by turns, funny, disturbing, and downright terrifying.

The return of beloved characters such as Sylvia Noble (Jacqueline King) and Shaun Temple (Karl Collins), along with new additions such as Miriam Margolyes and Ruth Madeley, promise a fresh and exciting dynamics. Neil Patrick Harris makes his “Doctor Who” debut as the Toymaker, a villain who promises to be one of the most “scary” till the date.

The future is now

The anniversary special not only celebrate the pastbut also marks the beginning of a new era, with Ncuti Gatwa taking control of the TARDIS as the Fifteenth Doctor. The new season, which will premiere globally in 2024 on Disney+ and on the BBC in the UK and Ireland, promises to be a turning point for the series.

He return of David Tennant as Doctor Who is, without a doubt, one of the most anticipated events by fans. The excitement is palpable, not only to see Tennant back in his iconic role, but also for the promise of a darker, more complex Doctor Who. The expectation is high: How will Tennant approach these new challenges, these scripts that promise to be a mix of horror, humor and drama? His ability to navigate between lightness and darkness has always been one of his greatest strengths, and fans are eager to see how his character evolves in this new context.

On the other hand, the anticipation for the arrival of Ncuti Gatwa like the new Doctor is huge. Representing a generational change and a new direction for the series, Gatwa faces the challenge of embody the essence of the Doctor while introducing his own style and charisma. Audience curiosity is focused on how he will handle the legacy of this beloved character and how he will adapt to the unique challenges that “Doctor Who” presents. His portrayal is crucial to the future of the series, and fans are eager to discover his version of the iconic time traveler.