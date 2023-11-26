This is Peach Momoko’s spooky new illustration of Monica Rambeau for an upcoming comic.

Japanese artist and illustrator Peach Momoko has made a spooky illustration of Monica Rambeau.

Join the conversation

With her recent appearance in the Marvel Studios film, The Marvels, where she worked alongside Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel to defend the universe from the new Kree Dar-Benn villain, Monica Rambeau has been able to gain greater recognition in the Marvel Universeeven becoming one of the fans’ favorites.

Monica Rambeau’s character, in the UCM, is also Known by his heroine name Photonwhile, in the comics, she has also taken on other heroine roles such as Pulsar, Spectrum, and even Captain Marvel.

It should also be noted that the heroine will soon participate again in Marvel Comics, in volume #8 of the Avengers comic series, since, recently, the Japanese artist, illustrator and comic book writer known under the pseudonym Peach Momoko has shared on his Instagram a rather scary illustration of the heroine Monica Rambeausince this art, as the artist has expressed, will be part of a variant cover of this next issue.

Japanese artist Peach Momoko has shared a creepy illustration of Monica Rambeau for an upcoming comic

As mentioned above, Monica Rambeau may not be one of the most prominent characters that we can find in the Marvel Universe, but with her recent participation in the UCM film The Marvels, has been able to gain greater recognition in the franchise.

As for the character in the comics, Monica has also teamed up with Captain Marvel (and has even taken on the role of Captain Marvel, too) and the Avengers on several occasions, and, as Peach Momoko has revealed with her new illustration, will once again join Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in the upcoming volume #8 of the Avengers comic (2023).

Through her Instagram account, @peachmomoko60, a few weeks ago she shared an image of his new illustration of Monica Rambeau, with a horror stylewhich, as Peach expresses in the description of her post, will be a variant cover of volume #8 of the Avengers comic (2023), from Marvel Comics.

The illustration shows Monica with a suit quite similar to the one she wears in the film The Marvels, with her eyes of pure white color, while a tear falls from one of them. His hair is tied up in a bun, and in addition to hair he also has bulging eyes and what appear to be worms or centipedes coiling around his hair and head.

This art is very characteristic of the artist Peach Momoko, who has been able to make a name for herself thanks to her style which is generally based on horror and terror, creating twisted versions of various notable Marvel characters, such as the one recently played by Monica.

Furthermore, it should be noted that The artist will not only participate in this cover with its illustration of terror, but, soon, will also join Jonathan Hickman’s Ultimate comic lineparticipating as a writer and artist in the Ultimate X-Men comic series, and although fans have yet to see what the artist has to offer this series, in the meantime, they can enjoy this spooky illustration by Monica Rambeau.

Now, as far as the character is concerned, if it is included in this new illustration that will serve as a variant cover for issue #8 of the Avengers comicit’s logical to assume that the heroine will join the heroes in this comic series, and after all the destruction that the villain Nightmare has caused in volume #7, it’s likely that the heroes will need as much help as possible.

Although Monica’s illustration doesn’t reveal any details about why she ended up like this, leaving fans with no context for what may have happened, and the expectation that Let this next issue reveal the background of this terrifying new version of the heroine, and if he is seen in any way related to the villain Nightmare.

Just We have to wait until December when it is officially launched the upcoming eighth volume of the Avengers comic series, which will have the Peach Momoko illustration presented in this post as its variant cover, and which, most likely, will explain the reason why the heroine has ended up like this.

Join the conversation