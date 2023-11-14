The scary clown is back and he’s not bringing any gifts! The trailer for Damien Leone’s Terrifier 3 plunges us into a Christmas nightmare.

After offering a sneak peek ahead of its predecessor’s release in theaters last month, the official trailer for Terrifier 3 is now online. This sneak peek, which pays homage to the holiday season, begins when a little girl wakes up in her house and sees a mysterious character in red leaving gifts under the tree. It all seems charming until we discover that this “Santa” is none other than Art the Clown, the disturbing murderer, whose sadistic smile hides a deadly axe.

The scene becomes increasingly disturbing when we see the sinister clown enjoying some cookies and milk by the fire, but with his face and clothes stained with blood, hinting at an act of brutal violence that has shocked many.

There is controversy with this trailer.

This trailer for Terrifier 3, which involves the murder of a girl (off-screen), has sparked controversy, as while horror films have depicted graphic violence, the topic of children in danger tends to be a terrain taboo.

Terrifier 3

Damien Leone, director of the film, has spoken about the audacity of the project. In a recent interview, he said: “If you find it distressing, it’s best not to see the movie!”

“I remember having meetings with people. I met with studios, like Legit Hollywood Studios, who wanted to make Terrifier 3. But before I had a script, just based on the success of Part 2, and just having meetings and having the feeling that I was going to have eyes on my shoulders, and were concerned about the gore levels. I knew, and not having seen my script or having any idea what I had in mind, I knew that they weren’t going to let me make this movie based on the first five pages. Like that’s crazy Terrifier 3. A studio would never let me film what I plan to film. So mark my words, I guarantee the first 5 minutes of this movie will be very controversial. But that’s not even the big murder scene. So, that’s why I thought, I need to make this movie on my own, because it’s also… it’s too crazy.”

Terrifier 3 will be released on October 25, 2024. Are you looking forward to seeing it? Leave us your comments. I personally am not a big fan of this type of film, but the truth is that it makes me quite curious.

