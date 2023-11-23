The powerful Terrakion of Pokémon GO has landed as a 5-star Raid boss. And you’ll need more than luck to defeat him.

While Niantic faces accusations of discrimination and some players offer us warnings when boosting Pokémon, many have been entertained by November Investigations. Not to mention challenges like finding the Legendary Birds of Galar, 100% Zygarde, and much more.

But you may want to pause your other activities to defeat Terrakion from Pokémon GO as a 5-star Raid boss. After all, he is one of the strongest monsters in the game and deserves to be on your team.

Raid Date Terrakion in Pokémon GO

Terrakion finally returned to Pokémon GO 5-star Raids as a boss, and will last long enough to defeat him.

If you want to deal with Terrakionyou will have a chance to do it until November 30, 2023. But you shouldn’t trust yourself to have a month to prepare, since some of their counters are extremely difficult to get.

What you should know about Terrakion in Pokémon GO

Terrakion in Pokémon GO It is a different creature from the main series, although no less fearsome.

These are the fundamental data about its type:

Type: Rock and Fighting Weaknesses: Water, Grass, Psychic, Fairy, Earth, Fighting and Steel Resistances: Normal, Poison, Rock, Fire, Dark and Bug

Regarding his statistics, Terrakion It stands out for its impressive Attack of 260, as well as its HP of 209 and finally its Defense of 192.

Quick Moves You Can Learn Terrakion in Pokémon GO are the following:

Zen Headbutt (Psychic) ​​Anti-Aircraft (Rock) Double Kick (Fighting)

And these are all of his charged moves:

Earthquake (Earth) Avalanche (Rock) Point Blank (Fight) Holy Sword (Fight)

Best counters and counter moves Terrakion 5 stars

Now that you know the potential of Terrakion in Pokémon GOyou will have to select the best counters that can exploit their weaknesses.

Remember that your chances of winning will increase whenever you use powered up versions of your Pokémon, as they will do more damage in less time. This includes XL-sized, dark, and Mega Evolution versions as long as you can afford them.

You can find a guide on Pokémon GO Mega Evolutions in this link. Make sure your attacks are the same type as your Pokémon so they receive the STAB boost.

Below you will find the best counters for Terrakion:

Primal Kyogre: Waterfall and Primal Pulse Primal Groudon: Mud Shot and Abyss Edge Mega Garchomp: Mud Shot and Living Earth Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic Mega Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic Mega Gardevoir: Confusion and Psychic Mega Swampert: Water Gun and Hydro Cannon Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Drake Ascension

Even if you don’t have a Mega Evolution to use, the following Pokémon are excellent counters if they have dark variants:

Mewtwo: Psychoslash and Mind Wave Terrakion: Double Kick and Holy Sword Keldeo: Low Kick and Holy Sword Kartana: Sharp Blade and Sharp Blade Lunala: Confusion and Psychic Metagross: Bullet Punch and Meteor Punch Lucario: Counterattack and Aural Sphere

Can you capture Terrakion Shiny?

You may complete the Raid Terrakion in Pokémon GO be quite difficult, even if you are prepared. The good news is that you will have the opportunity to capture it after your victory, and with some luck it will appear in its Shiny variant.

That said, it won’t be easy to find Terrakion Shiny. Unlike Scarlet and Purple, Pokémon GO It doesn’t have a mechanic to improve your Shiny odds. However, the chance is 1 in 20 for Raids of level 5 or higher, instead of 1 in 500 for wild encounters.

You can capture Terrakion with a CP between 2026 and 2113 (or between 2553 and 2641 under Sunny weather boost at level 25).