Ternana has sacked Cristiano Lucarelli for the umpteenth time in the last year. The red-green coach could be replaced by Roberto Breda.

These are hours of reflection at home Ternana. After the defeat against Venezia in the championship, the club decided to relieve coach Cristiano of his duties Lucarelli. The Ternanacurrently occupies the last place in the rankings of Serie B at six points, the result of one victory, three draws and eight defeats. And it is at serious risk of direct relegation alongside Feralpisalò.

According to what was reported by several newspapers, the possible successor in the red and green house could be Roberto Breda, until the end of last season on the bench of Ascoli, a team saved well in advance by the former Reggina coach. Further updates coming soon.

November 5, 2023 (changed November 5, 2023 | 10:05 pm)

