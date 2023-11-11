With an announcement, Netflix revealed that the anime series dedicated to the popular Terminator film franchise, which to date boasts six films between 1984 and 2019, is coming.

The story follows the events of a soldier who, trapped between the future and the past, is sent back in time from 2022 to 1997 to change the destiny of humanity which now has few survivors in the presence of an infinite army of machines.

Once he arrives in 1997, he will have to protect a scientist named Malcolm Lee, who is working to launch a new Artificial Intelligence system designed to compete with Skynet, the other AI, intent on launching a harsh attack on humanity.

The series does not yet have an official title and will be developed by executive producer, showrunner and screenwriter Mattson Tomlin (The Batman II, Project Power).