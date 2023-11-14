A series that promises to revolutionize the Terminator legacy with a story one day before Judgment Day

Intriguing fans of the iconic ‘Terminator’ universe, Netflix has unveiled an enigmatic trailer for ‘Terminator: The Anime Series’, promising its imminent arrival on the streaming service. This project, which has been in development since its announcement in 2021, returns to the fore during Geeked Week, leaving fans wanting more.

“Terminator: The Anime Series”: A new vision

The teaser, although brief and mysterious, suggests that the series will be a prequel, set just before August 30, 1997, known as Judgment Day. On this crucial date, the artificial network Skynet achieves self-awareness, unleashing a ruthless war between humans and machines. This premise establishes a tense and exciting setting, offering a new perspective to the saga.

In the words of Netflix’s Terri Schwartz, in August 1997, a computer scientist named Malcom Lee works in his laboratory in Tokyo, striving to launch an artificial intelligence program aimed at saving the world. But as the future deviates from the past, A ruthless assassin is sent back in time to eliminate Malcom and his three children., in a desperate attempt to ensure machine domination over humanity. However, a lone soldier follows the killer through time, determined to protect Malcom and his family, and prove that destiny is not written.

Skydance, the Japanese animation studio Production IG (known for ‘Ghost in the Shell’ and ‘B: The Beginning’), and Mattson Tomlin, who will also serve as showrunner and executive producer, lead the executive production of the series. Tomlin, whose work on ‘Project Power’ and ‘The Batman’ has been widely recognized, promises a bold and emotional narrative, breaking with convention and defying expectations.

Production IG: A Legacy of Innovation in Anime

In the vast landscape of anime, Production I.G. has been noted for his ability to tell powerful and visually impressive stories. This reputation has led them to be chosen to give life to ‘Terminator: The Anime Series’. Among his most outstanding works is ‘Ghost in the Shell’., a reference in science fiction, explores the relationship between humanity and technology. This previous experience suggests a mature and sophisticated approach for the new Netflix series.

Another gem is ‘Psycho-Pass’, a series that shares with ‘Terminator’ the theme of a dystopian future controlled by advanced systems. The studio’s ability to create detailed and complex worlds is what makes the hype around ‘Terminator: The Anime Series’ so high.. The combination of his unique artistic style and storytelling ability promises an unforgettable experience for viewers. fans from the franchise and anime alike.

The presence of Terminator

Remembering the iconic movies ‘The Terminator’ (1984) and ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day’ (1991), the series seeks to rekindle the essence of what made these films so beloved. Despite the franchise’s recent ups and downs, such as ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ in 2019, which had mixed reviews and grossed $261 million worldwide, the new anime series is positioned as an opportunity to reinvent and expand this universe.

Although specific details and a full trailer are still missing, anticipation for ‘Terminator: The Anime Series’ is high. This project not only promises to be an intriguing addition to the saga, but also a milestone in the adaptation of action stories in anime format. With an impressive production team and a fascinating premise, the series is destined to capture both long-time fans and a new generation of followers.