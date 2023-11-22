Suara.com – The implementation of the 2024 general election (Pemilu) is considered to be the weakest in terms of law enforcement. This is because many election violations that occur do not proceed to the realm of law.

In fact, the Coordinator of the Indonesian Voters Committee (TePI Indonesia) Jeirry Sumampow assessed that Bawaslu did almost nothing when election violations occurred.

“This election is indeed the weakest law enforcement, from Bawaslu. Bawaslu has done almost nothing, apart from roadshows,” he said as quoted by Antara, Wednesday (22/11/2023).

Jeirry stated that election violations occurred openly and were displayed in the public eye.

In fact, the perpetrators of these violations came from various levels, from officials, election participants, and various groups who were suspected of carrying them out on purpose.

Not only that, these violations keep repeating themselves and only change places.

One example, according to Jeirry, is a declaration of support for village officials which was attended by one of the presidential election contestants.

“They know it’s a violation, but they also know Bawaslu can’t or won’t do anything about the violation,” he said.

Apart from that, he highlighted the low compliance of election participants with the rules, because Bawaslu did not carry out their proper duties.

“We have lost hope with election law enforcement tools, such as Bawaslu, if we look at this whole year,” he said.