Tensions heat up, Israel says Iran’s elite units are ready to go to war. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – A military official Israel said that elite units were supported Iran has arrived at Lebanon to participate in attacks against Israel amidst the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip and already starting to escalate in other regions.

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman said that the Imam Hossein Division had assisted Hezbollah and had arrived in southern Lebanon.

“They were involved in confrontations with the IDF on the Lebanese border in recent weeks, and took part in offensive activities into Israeli territory,” said an IDF spokesperson as quoted by Newsweek, Friday (3/11/2023).

“In our view, Hezbollah and Imam Hossein’s militia are dragging Lebanon to pay the price of Hamas-ISIS,” the spokesperson added. “The IDF is fully prepared to respond firmly to anyone who tries to undermine the security situation in the north.”

The Imam Hossein Division is a product of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is the most elite fighting force in Syria. It said the organization was founded in 2016 to support Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government against rebels and terrorists, including the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group, amid the country’s civil war.

According to intelligence, after the defeat of ISIS, the group was behind several missile attacks on Israel from Syrian territory and rocket attacks on US forces in Syria. The group is said to be armed with precision-guided munitions as well as armed and surveillance drones.

The force consists of combat, special forces and logistics departments, with a fighting force consisting of thousands of fighters, mostly Syrians, but also from Afghanistan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Sudan, Yemen and elsewhere.

This group is referred to as Hezbollah 2.0

As the IDF’s war on Gaza continues to escalate weeks after Hamas launched an unprecedented surprise attack on October 7 against Israel, clashes have also escalated along the Israel-Lebanon border.