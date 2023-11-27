loading…

The Central Park tanker owned by an Israeli billionaire was rescued by a US warship from being hijacked by an armed group in the Gulf of Aden. This rescue was marked by a missile attack from Yemeni territory controlled by the Houthis. Photo/Maritime Zodiac

GAZA – Tensions broke out in the waters of the Gulf of Aden when a United States (US) warship rescued the billionaire’s Central Park tanker Israel.

The tanker was rescued after being hijacked by an unidentified armed group.

The US military on Monday (27/11/2023) announced that the destroyer USS Mason had rescued the tanker Central Park in the middle of the sea last night, several hours after an unknown group hijacked the tanker.

The operator of the Central Park ship, which was carrying a cargo of phosphoric acid, said the ship had previously been seized by armed groups. However, it is now safe thanks to the help of the USS Mason warship which was supported by allied military ships.

In a statement reported by Reuters, the US military said the USS Mason demanded that the commercial ship be freed by the attackers.

The five gunmen tried to escape by speedboat but were chased by US warships.

While the rescue was taking place, two ballistic missiles were fired from Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory towards the USS Mason warship and the tanker Central Park.

However, the missile landed about 10 nautical miles away and there was no damage or injuries.

The incident is the latest in a series of attacks in Middle Eastern waters since October 7 and the war between Israel and Hamas.

This action to protect the American warship follows the hijacking of a cargo ship linked to Israel by Yemen’s Houthi group in the southern Red Sea last week.