Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Israeli Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Tuesday (7/11/2023) that tens of thousands of weapons ownership permits had been granted to Israeli citizens.

This step was taken as the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip continues to heat up.

“The Firearms Division received hundreds of thousands of requests for personal weapons permits, and we have issued tens of thousands of conditional permits (without specifying the conditions) and actual permits for personal weapons to eligible citizens,” the right-wing minister said via Telegram.

Ben-Gvir claims the purpose of distributing weapons is to “protect Israeli citizens from attack.”

He noted the opening of “hundreds of new reserve classes across the country” to teach Israelis how to carry and use firearms and the government has added “dozens of employees” to the Firearms Division.

“Due to the high demand in the Firearms Division, I urge everyone to be patient. Check your eligibility and arm yourself,” he said.

Ben-Gvir in recent weeks has posted images and videos of himself distributing weapons to Israelis in the north, south and West Bank.

Palestinians worry that Israel’s policy of arming its citizens may be a pretext for killing Palestinians under the guise of “preventing attacks.”

Zionist settler attacks on Palestinian civilians are increasing in the West Bank as the war rages in the Gaza Strip.

