On the evening of November 21, 2013, a few hundred people gathered in Kiev, in Independence Square (Maidan Nezaležnosti in Ukrainian), to protest against the interruption of negotiations with the European Union for an important trade pact. It was the beginning of the movement that would lead to the 2014 revolution, known as Euromaidan: months of clashes caused the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych to flee and seemed to establish Ukraine’s definitive distancing from the orbit of Vladimir Putin’s Russian regime. Russia responded by invading Crimea and supporting the Donbass rebels, who proclaimed the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk provinces.

There is a direct continuity between that street demonstration and the current war, triggered by Russia’s new invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky underlined this on Tuesday by calling that protest “the first Ukrainian counteroffensive, against the attempt to steal our European future.”

In November 2013, Ukraine was about to celebrate the ninth anniversary of another revolution, the “orange” revolution: in 2004 Viktor Yanukovych had just won the presidential elections, overtaking pro-Western Victor Yushenko, in elections contested for fraud. The protesters asked for and obtained new elections, which were then won by Yushenko, who formed a pro-European government led by Julia Tymoshenko, one of the protagonists of the street demonstrations.

Just under nine years later, however, Ukraine’s pro-European turn had almost been shelved: Yanukovych had returned to power by winning the 2009 elections, Tymoshenko was in prison. In 2011 she was arrested, tried and convicted for signing an agreement with Russia that fixed the price Ukraine owed for natural gas supplies. The agreement was judged by many to be disadvantageous for Ukrainian interests and concluded without the agreement of the rest of the government. At the end of a highly contested and controversial trial, Tymoshenko was sentenced to seven years in prison for abuse of power.

On November 21, 2013, after months of discussion, the Ukrainian government decided to suspend the process of preparing for the signing of a free trade agreement with the European Union, which was due seven days later. In the previous weeks, Russia had adopted increasingly aggressive attitudes to convince Ukraine to renounce the signature, pushing instead to include the country in its own customs union (which would also have involved Belarus and Kazakhstan), with limited economic benefits. The Union had also linked its willingness to conclude the agreement with Ukraine to the release of Tymoshenko, but on 21 November the Ukrainian parliament rejected a law that would have allowed the woman’s release to go abroad to be treated for a serious spinal problem.

That evening the demonstrators gathered in the square without real coordination, but through word of mouth on social networks. The response of the city administration was to ban any new demonstration in the central areas of the capital, but it had the opposite result: three days later the demonstrations had between 50 thousand and 100 thousand participants, and fixed garrisons were organized in the square, defended by several hundred protesters. Some government offices were also occupied. Petro Poroshenko, businessman and former Foreign Minister, as well as owner of a television, was among the main supporters of the protests, including on an economic level.

On November 29, Yanukovych confirmed his renunciation of the treaty with the EU, at the beginning of December he met Putin, agreed with the Russian president on a series of aid and economic and commercial alliances and increased the repression of the protests that had continued for weeks.

February 20th was the most tragic day, with almost one hundred deaths in street clashes: over 70 demonstrators were killed, hit by snipers shooting from some buildings around the square: the direct responsibilities have never been completely ascertained, but the the order to fire on the crowd came from members of the regime.

In the following two days, parliament rejected Yanukovych’s government, who fled to Russia, denouncing a “coup d’état”. Oleksandr Turchynov was appointed in his place for a few months, until the June elections, which were won in the first round by Petro Poroshenko.

In total, 108 demonstrators, 17 police officers died in the Euromaidan demonstrations and there were over 2,500 injured: the protests lasted 93 days, but a small group of demonstrators continued to maintain demonstrations in the square until August 2014, when they were also evicted with the intervention of the mayor of Kiev, the former boxer Vitali Klitschko, one of the protagonists of the protests the previous winter.

Putin called the Ukrainian revolution “an unconstitutional coup and military takeover,” and shortly thereafter invaded and militarily occupied Crimea. At the same time, the regions (oblasts) of Luhansk and Donetsk, in the eastern area of ​​Donbass, left the control of the Ukrainian state. Russia incited, armed, aided and financed pro-Russian military groups also in eastern Ukraine, thus allowing the Donbass rebels to take control of part of the territory.

Poroshenko remained president until 2019: during his mandate he brought the country closer to Europe, financed military campaigns against the Donbass rebels, favored the use of the Ukrainian language, fueled privatizations and ended up in some corruption scandals, a long-standing problem course that Ukraine still struggles to resolve. He ran for re-election, but was defeated by Volodymyr Zelensky.

Today both Poroshenko and Julia Tymoshenko are part of the Ukrainian parliament, with rather critical positions towards Zelensky, but aligned in the war effort after the invasion of Russia. Yanukovych in 2019 was sentenced by a Ukrainian court to 13 years in prison for “high treason”. Since 2014 he has resided in Russia, from where he has attempted through political channels and legal remedies to re-enter Ukrainian political life. In the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukraine he was seen in Minsk, Belarus. According to many reconstructions carried out later, the Russian army, which expected to arrive in Kiev in a few days, had the intention of reinstalling him as president of the country.

