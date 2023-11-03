Suara.com – Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, revealed the condition of his team’s dressing room ahead of facing Fulham in Week 11 of the 2023-2024 Premier League match.

The Dutch tactician said that Bruno Fernandes and his friends were in good condition and ready to fight to get full points in the match which will take place at Craven Cottage, Saturday (4/11/2023) at 19.00 WIB.

“They are positive. They want to fix it. “We know the standards here and we have to meet those standards every day,” said Erik ten Hag, quoted from the club’s official website, Saturday (4/11/2023).

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire

“We have suffered two big setbacks and we will fight against them. This dressing room is strong, the staff is strong and the manager is strong, to set this straight,” he added.

Erik ten Hag emphasized that he did not want to see his team lose three consecutive matches after previously being crushed by Manchester City and Newcastle with an identical score of 0-3 at Old Trafford.

“We have to win and I don’t want to make excuses if we don’t win,” said Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana

“We have to be more pragmatic but still have to win. That is the demand and I will not abandon it.”

On the same occasion, Ten Hag also dismissed fans’ criticism that his players after the defeat against Newcastle seemed to have no character.

According to him, if that character was not present in his team, the Red Devils would not have been able to make an extraordinary comeback with a score of 2-1 when they beat Brentford after previously being one goal behind until the 90+2 minute.

“Remember the fight we showed against Brentford and that comeback. “If there is no enthusiasm in the dressing room or there is no character in the dressing room, you can’t do this,” stressed the former Ajax Amsterdam coach, according to Antara.