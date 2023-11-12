Suara.com – What a 52 year old woman with the initials NZ has done is very outrageous. He has the heart to take advantage of the 2024 election moment to deceive a legislative candidate or legislative candidate for the DKI Jakarta DPRD.

Luckily, the police were alert and arrested NZ due to a fraud report filed by one of the DKI DPRD legislative candidates with the initials M.

Reporting from Antara, Sunday (12/11/2023), the Tambora Sector Police, West Jakarta, arrested NZ who was suspected of embezzling loan money from a legislative candidate (candidate) for the DKI Jakarta DPRD in the 2024 elections.

“We succeeded in arresting the perpetrator of the criminal act of fraud and embezzlement by promising to borrow money without collateral for his ‘nyaleg’ needs (to run for legislative membership),” said Tambora Police Chief Kompol Putra Pratama when confirmed, Sunday.

Putra explained that the two of them had known each other since 2014 because they were both volunteers for a political party.

Initially, the perpetrator only offered to act as a broker or loan agent to the victim with the initials M (58), who is a DKI Jakarta DPRD legislative candidate.

NZ (52) committed fraud against victim M by claiming that the perpetrator knew a financier in Solo, Central Java, who wanted to issue unsecured loans to prospective legislative members.

The victim was given conditions to submit a proposal, pay the cost of purchasing a suitcase as a money storage container and the cost of purchasing a money counting machine. Each suitcase was promised to be filled with IDR 5 billion.

The perpetrator promised to provide loan funds without collateral with details that DPRD legislative candidates could borrow up to IDR 30 billion, DPR RI legislative candidates up to IDR 50 billion and regent/mayor candidates up to IDR 60 billion.

“Victim M was only able to send IDR 23 million to NZ on Wednesday (30/8/2023) and the perpetrator promised to send four suitcases worth IDR 20 billion,” he said.

However, after waiting two weeks, the four suitcases were not received by the victim. When the victim asked, the perpetrator only answered to wait patiently.

Furthermore, on Sunday (5/11/2023), the victim reported this fraud case to the Tambora Police. Then it didn’t take long for the police to finally catch the perpetrator.

“The perpetrator admitted that IDR 23 million had been used up by himself and there were still many victims of other legislative candidates,” he said.

For his actions, the perpetrator was charged with the crime of fraud and/or embezzlement as referred to in Article 378 of the Criminal Code and/or Article 372 of the Criminal Code with the threat of up to four years in prison.

The Tambora Police Chief appealed to the public not to easily believe in fraudulent methods. He also advised other legislative candidates who were victims to immediately report them.