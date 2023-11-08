Suara.com – PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (Telkom) through its subsidiary Telkomsat, which manages satellite-based telecommunications business services, consistently strives to realize equal distribution of digital connectivity to remote areas of Indonesia by providing digital connectivity to remote areas of Indonesia by providing fast internet signals in unreachable areas. by digital connections via cable, fiber optic and wireless networks, especially in the eastern region of Indonesia.

Telkomsat provides high-speed connectivity services with download access of up to 180 Mbps and upload of up to 20 Mbps per 1 terminal which is intended for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), business entities, health services and governments, especially in underdeveloped, frontier and outermost areas. (3T) in Eastern Indonesia.

Telkomsat Main Director, Lukman Hakim Abd. Rauf said that currently there are around 40 local ISPs that have collaborated with Telkomsat for MangoStar services and 50 percent of them are in the eastern region of Indonesia.

“Telkomsat is targeting at least 1,000 locations managed by MSMEs and local ISPs in eastern Indonesia. From this 1 point, MSMEs and local ISPs can serve tens to hundreds of customers,” said Lukman in his statement, written Wednesday (8/11/ 2023).

MangoStar is one of Telkomsat’s superior products which provides a new experience to its customers with the most advanced connectivity performance in its class (enterprise-class connectivity) and offers various solutions tailored to customer needs, especially MSMEs and internet service providers (Internet Service Providers). /ISP). It has been proven that since the last year there has been very rapid customer growth, reaching 10 times in the period 2022-2023.

Another breakthrough that has been made is the MangoStar service in the maritime segment which was launched in early September 2023 and is intended for customers in the maritime sector with 7×24 hour Network Monitoring System (NMS) facilities and download access speeds of up to 180 Mbps and uploads of 20 Mbps per 1 terminal. .

Lukman added that what Telkomsat has done is in line with the government’s program for digital equality in Indonesia.

“We always maximize and optimize Telkomsat’s capabilities as part of the TelkomGroup to support government programs in terms of digital equality in Indonesia,” said Lukman.

On the same occasion, Lukman also explained that his party had prepared 9 Gateways and 1 PoP to provide this connectivity throughout Indonesia, starting in July 2022.

“Telkomsat continues to be committed to providing the best service for all Indonesian people. For this reason, Telkomsat is open to collaborating in providing satellite-based communication service solutions with other ISPs,” concluded Lukman.