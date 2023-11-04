TV Azteca is once again betting on series, and from Monday to Friday, at 7:30 p.m., on Azteca Uno, you can watch the teleserye “Dra. Lucía”, a medical drama directed by Carlos Carrera and Raúl Caballero, which stars Marimar Vega, Kuno Becker, Ana Layevska and Mauricio Islas.

This melodrama seeks to connect with the public of all ages, thanks to the universality of its themes that range from health to love, in addition, it presents atypical cases that will test the capabilities of the team of specialists in medical-surgical emergencies of the “Hospital “Matilde Montoya.”

Mauricio Islas and Ana Layevska talk with THE REPORTER about this plot, where both share that to give truth to the plot they had the guidance of an emergency doctor so that their characters were believable: “This project is a kind of hybrid between a soap opera and a series, which to a certain extent can also be a program unitary, because even though we have a central story, each chapter is a different case. It is a series of doctors, like so many that have been very successful throughout the history of television; “It is a Mexican production that has a very good cast and a renowned director, Carlos Carrera,” says Ana, who also shares that the plot “has a touch of truthfulness that can be very attractive to the audience.”

She plays the antagonist of the story, “Mariana Esquivel”, an emergency room doctor: “She is a character that amuses me and satisfies me, because I have always liked medicine”, she will compete with “Dr. Lucía”, played by Marimar Vega.

Ana reiterates that she learned a lot because she had first aid courses and learned how to work in an ambulance: “We always had a resident doctor on set, who corrected us on diseases, medicines and doses, also on how to do CPR or inject; We learned a lot about medicine. For my part, I watched several documentaries and little by little I fell in love with what it entails and how exciting it can be to understand the human body.”

For his part, Mauricio Islas confirms that “Dr. Lucía” intertwines the stories of the doctors in both their professional and work lives with the events of their patients, “through these unitary cases that we Mexicans like so much.” All the actors represent emergency doctors, although he is the director of the hospital.

He plays the internist, “Carlos Reséndiz”, who has been working at the “Matilde Montoya” hospital for more than 20 years, who at 50 years old and after the loss of his marriage is experiencing a personal crisis and at this moment in his life he feels a little lost: “This is a character who comes from a background of doctors, his father was a great doctor and his last name weighs on him; Furthermore, he has this separation that affected him.”

Mauricio, from the courses he received, understood how certain medical cases work, “because there are some that are more urgent than others and had to be detected.” This series represents a great reunion for Ana, Kuno and Mauricio, since more than 20 years ago the three, along with Anahí and Valentino Lanús, starred in “Primer amor… a 1000 x hora”.

