Starting today, through Las Estrellas and at exactly 9:30 p.m., the recent version of a classic Televisa melodrama promoted by the actor and producer Ernesto Alonso (1917-2007) will be released. This is “El Maleficio”, a project that is now starring Fernando Colunga and where the actor Rafael Inclán has one of the central characters, playing “Darío”, the butler of the house of “Enrique de Martino”.

Rafael Inclán, in this melodrama, will transform into a helpful and grateful man to “Enrique de Martino” (Fernando Colunga) for a favor he did him. So he will be discreet and understanding, because he imagines that it must not be easy to be in the shoes of a man as mystical as his boss. “Darío” will be loyal and will always be aware of the family’s needs, as well as being willing to listen to whoever needs it.

Expresses the actor to THE REPORTER that it has been 40 years since “El Maleficio” saw the light of day and that now there are better technical issues to address a plot like this, “but it is not easy; This novel is a challenge and a symbol of Mr. Ernesto Alonso, but this company has always tried to bring the best to its audience and we are going to achieve it.”

Inclán highlights that what caught his attention about this character he plays, “It’s very different from what I’ve done.”. He expresses, for example, that in this soap opera, “Darío”, the role he plays, only intervenes 40% in the plot, “which can summarize that it is short for my personality if we look vain, but I did the casting and I I stayed with the character. I am very comfortable because there is the challenge that this is one of the smallest characters I have done lately and I have to make it visible and stand out, and this will also be thanks to the directors.”

As “Enrique de Martino’s” butler, he confirms that “Darío” carries a great weight, “imagine the little job I have. He is a very proper butler, very serious and very practical because he solves everything. All the staff in the house are under his orders… He is a steward in every sense of the word.” Besides, He says that he sees and analyzes the secrets that occur in the “Martino” house, “but he cannot say them.”.

Rafael also finds it attractive that soap operas return to experiencing suspense, especially now that technology is very advanced unlike 40 years ago. “The plot is very similar with these current changes (that were made)”, but he also highlights that what will be interesting will be seeing how these established actors who participate, as well as the new actors, approach these classic characters of Mexican television.

Regarding being a reference in comedy, but also an ace in drama, Rafael says: “the rich thing about one as an actor is being able to interpret different genres. I have always achieved the dichotomy of working in both tragedy and comedy.”

When “El Maleficio” was made in the 80s, it was said that the production had experienced supernatural events during recording, but Rafael highlights that now that they are recording this story, at least to him, nothing similar has happened to him.

Finally, he talks about the synergy with Fernando Colunga, the protagonist of this story. “The logical change (of ‘Enrique de Martino’) is another vitality and another face. Fernando has been in this for years, he is an actor who works very well in the soap opera genre and he has been very generous with me.”

