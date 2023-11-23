Numbers beginning with 118 are telephone consultation services that offer information about companies and individuals. These services were born at a time when the Internet was not so widespread and directories were a practical tool.

However, today, these services have lost their meaning, since the same information can be accessed for free and quickly through the web.

Furthermore, one of the most important drawbacks is that They have very high costsas well as unclear conditions, which makes many people feel deceived or scammed.

In this article we will analyze the case of number 11827 in Spainone of the most controversial and reported by consumers.

What is the number 11827?

118 numbers are telephone information services that have a much higher cost than a normal call. According to the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), the average price per minute for these numbers is 2.97 euros, plus a call establishment cost of 0.51 euros.

This means that a five-minute call can cost more than 15 euros. Furthermore, they do not usually appear on the invoice with their prefix, but with a different number that begins with 8 or 9. This makes it difficult for users to identify them and complain if they feel deceived.

Some companies take advantage of this situation and refer their customers’ calls to these numbers without properly informing them. An example of this is the number 11827which offers information about companies, public services and individuals throughout Spain.

When you dial this number, it is not free, it is noted that the call is not included in the operator’s flat rate, but the actual cost is not specified. Many users continue with the call because they need the information and then find themselves with an exorbitant bill.

Can you claim if the number 11827 appears on the invoice?

If you have seen the number 11827 on your bill and don’t know why, you may have been the victim of a scam. This number is a paid telephone information service that can charge you up to 3 euros per minute.

To claim, first check if you have dialed that number or if you have been redirected from another. Sometimes scammers use normal numbers that divert you to 11827 without you realizing it.

Then, contact your operator and ask them to refund the money they overcharged you. You will need to provide the details of the call, such as the day, time, and duration.

If your operator refuses to refund your money, you can file a claim with the General Directorate of Consumer Affairs of your community.