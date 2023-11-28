The use of telemedicine in the treatment system for multiple sclerosis (MS) is at a turning point: if we do not push to strengthen the televisit system – adapting the technological conditions and economic support – the innovative process risks slowing down and to fail. These are the topics addressed this morning in Rome on the occasion of the presentation of the results of the survey ‘State of the art and prospects for telemedicine in the management of patients with Multiple Sclerosis’ promoted by the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), by the Italian Sclerosis Association multiple (Aism) and by the biotechnological company Biogen, in collaboration with Ilhm-Unict (Advanced Study Center in Innovation, Leadership and Health Management) and with the contribution of Professor Valeria Tozzi of Cergas of Sda Bocconi.

The data collected in the survey carried out as part of the broader EcoSM project (Digital ecosystem for patient assistance and monitoring with multiple sclerosis) highlights that today the innovation process is well underway, with 45% of those interviewed already using televisits with a good level of patient satisfaction (67%). These numbers, according to the most well-known innovation diffusion models, fall within a threshold value, beyond which the innovation process finds itself at a crossroads and therefore requires a change of pace for real and broad consolidation. The survey, which involved a sample of multiple sclerosis centers that manage half of the people with MS in Italy – explains a note – photographs the current situation regarding the use and impact of televisits, which today represents the most concrete form of telemedicine tested in neurology, with a group of ‘early adopters’ who, starting from the pandemic emergency, continue to use these tools and who today can therefore share indications and lessons learned. The results serve to improve adherence and proximity of access to care for approximately 137 thousand people in Italy living with this complex neurological disease.

“The data collected show that televisitation has now reached a good level of use in the care and monitoring of people with multiple sclerosis – states Claudio Gasperini, coordinator of the MS Study Group of the Italian Neurology Society – but structural barriers remain which hinder its uniform and consolidated diffusion. Today’s meeting is an important opportunity to involve the institutions and decision-makers so that the conditions are created for a full structural integration of telemedicine in the management of multiple sclerosis, in line with the Pdta for multiple sclerosis published by Agenas and created thanks to the collaboration of the MS Working Group (GLaSM). A practice that can facilitate the clinician’s work to the benefit of the patient”.

Almost all (87%) of the centers involved in the survey that declared not to use telemedicine indicated the absence of adequate operating conditions as a barrier to its use. The majority believe that the lack of a specific form of financing for television (40%), the lack of adequate technological equipment or the necessary connectivity (60%) are important barriers to the use of this technology. Among the conditions necessary for the effective provision of telemedicine, the following are confirmed: the preliminary contact activities of the patient (considered relevant by 87% of the sample), the advance sending of reports and tests (73%), the technical conditions of provision of the televisit in terms of audio and image quality (87%), the acquisition of patient consent (90%), the presence of a caregiver (77%).

“Access to e-health and new digital tools – comments Mario Alberto Battaglia, Aism General Director and Fism President – ​​falls within the mission lines defined in the Aism 2025 Agenda for multiple sclerosis and related pathologies, where we put first slowly the importance of working on the development of interdisciplinary and person-centred care pathways. E-health, from this point of view, can improve the care and quality of life of patients and their families and the photograph that was presented today is an important starting point for starting organizational and management interventions necessary to overcome the infrastructural and regulatory barriers that hinder the consolidated, systematic and uniform use of telemedicine across the entire national territory”.

The world of industry also participates in the collective commitment of doctors and patients. The EcoSM project started in February 2020 with a first pilot phase and then merged into a second phase at national level, represents an example of public-private partnership to support innovation. “At Biogen we believe that our role as a company must go beyond the scope of medical-scientific research and the development of new therapeutic solutions – underlines Giuseppe Banfi, CEO of Biogen Italia – to embrace a broader vision, in response to the needs of people dealing with complex diseases such as multiple sclerosis. It is precisely from this belief that the EcoSM project was born, which sees us committed alongside the clinical community and patients to encourage innovation through a joint work process, aimed at improving the paths and models of management of multiple sclerosis through full integration of new technological and digital tools”.