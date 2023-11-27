Ten years after the last one, Telefónica will propose a new ERE to reduce its workforce in Spain, as announced by El Mundo citing union sources and as the operator has confirmed to Xataka. In October we anticipate a new incentivized sick leave plan by the telecom company, like those applied since 2016, for a maximum of 5,000 of its workers. However, there will finally be a new ERE as already happened in 2013.

This Employment Regulation File will impact the three large subsidiaries that the operator has in our country: Telefónica España, Móviles and Soluciones. It is the first ERE proposed by the company under the presidency of Álvarez-Pallete.

Three subsidiaries affected

It is ERE It will affect around 2,500 employees of the 16,000 that these subsidiaries have in Spain, according to Expansión, and comes in the context of an increasingly concentrated market but with increasingly competitive prices, far from Telefónica’s main proposal, Movistar, which has reinforced its orientation towards the premium rate. It also comes with a soap opera, that of STC, which has not yet ended.

This figure, 2,500 employees, remains in any case below the impact of the 2013 ERE, which affected 6,800 employees and left a legacy in the form of the ‘Telephone clause’ that obliged companies with more than half a thousand workers and benefits in their accounts to cover the costs of unemployment benefits and Social Security contributions in cases of ERE, ending thus with the “culture of early retirement” that has aroused so many complaints in recent decades.

Once the incentivized dismissal plan was abandoned to replace it with the dreaded ERE, UGT, the majority union, has stated that any exit plan must be linked to the signing of a new Related Companies Agreement with a minimum duration of three years, with the aim of protecting the workforce and their working and economic conditions. In addition, the union advocates the internalization of services and reskilling (recycling of skills) to improve the employability of the current workforce.

Not even a week ago, Cinco Días published a news item that we can now relate to this ERE: a process of closing buildings throughout Spain. Two months before, the complete outsourcing of Gran Público began. Translated into Spanish, 1004 would be completely outsourced, and the customer service centers themselves would be closed.

These measures, together with the proposed ERE, indicate an effort by Telefónica to adjust its structure and operations in response to a market that is struggling to avoid commoditization and returned to deflationary prices after a specific increase.

The negotiations and details of the ERE will be discussed at the tables of the Intercenter Committees of the subsidiaries, complying with the established legal deadlines. Among the union’s demands are the improvement of teleworking conditions, a 35-hour work week and improvements in social benefits and equality. The second meeting between the company and the unions is scheduled for November 30.

