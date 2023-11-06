A popular saying quips that “with cheek you go on horseback and in a carriage”. A phrase that fits perfectly Franco Bernabèoutgoing (but never out) president of Steel mills of Italy and, before that, three times at the top of Telecom/Tim and at the helm of Eni. Well, in a public speech also reported by the press Bernabe has chosen to focus not on the Taranto disasters, with the largest steelworks in Italy having gas only until 8 November, but on Telecom and what will happen once the recovery plan is approved Kkr. A thrice odd situation.

First: because the president is always outgoing from the former Ilva, but for now has always remained in its place, does not explain what the management’s idea is to avoid the definitive collapse of the Taranto plant and, with it, of the entire city which has always lived on the mother factory. He continues to die of disease and fear in Taranto. But Bernabe he pretends not to notice. It is truly bizarre to think that a manager experiencing a very complex situation finds himself commenting on another company.

Second: in his public speech Bernabe remember how the fate of Telecom/Tim has already been marked with the debt takeover bid Colaninno-Gnutti. There are many expressions, some even vulgar, that accompany the obvious. It is natural that the reckless acquisition, supported by governments, of Telecom destroyed in one fell swoop both the most important telecommunications company in Europe and also Olivetti and its innovative power. But Bernabè led Tim twice, and was also a member of the board and regent. Is it possible that he was never able to find an alternative way other than bringing “the enemy” (i.e. Telefonica) into the belly of the company?

Third: in his years in Telecom Bernabè obtained over 28 million euros in salaries and various severance payments. It is therefore not very elegant to attack a company that has repeatedly decided to focus on him. What was his role then? Cattaneo was able to bring profits back to Telecom after a long time. AND Bernabe? Besides raising unheard alarms, what exactly did he do?

Then there is one last note that must be made. The offer of Kkr for the Tim network, net of the discontent of the French at Vivendi, it values ​​an asset of around 23 billion and allows the company to survive. Of course, the Telecom of the future, that of the so-called SerCo, it will be another company. It will no longer offer network services, not that. But that doesn’t mean he has to be a lame duck for this, to borrow a term from politics. Even the unions were convinced of the feasibility of KKR’s offer.

Bernabe no, he comments, he criticizes, he pontificates. No one can say in advance what Tim’s future will be. He is sorry that the one reading the cards is someone who has had them in his hand three times and has preferred to opt out.

