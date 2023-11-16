Again with Xavier Sardà at the helm, Crónicas marcianas: El reencuentro will soon be broadcast on Telecinco, which recovers one of the network’s most legendary programs.

In a world where platforms streaming are the order of the day, the chains of television “of a lifetime” try to win back viewers by appealing to nostalgia. We have seen it in RVTE with the Grand Prix and soon with Figures and Letters and soon we will also check it with another program mythical that Telecinco recovers.

As Formula TV reports, the Mediaset network announces the next programming that it will broadcast on its television schedule and, among all the news, we find the return of Martian Chroniclesthe legendary late-show hosted by Xavier Sardà that brings back the famous presenter.

Telecinco recovers Martian Chronicles in a nostalgic special

Premiered on September 8, 1997, Crónicas marcianas is a popular late show that was launched to compete with Pepe Navarro’s then-famous program The Pelican’s Smile.

Directed and presented by Xavier Sardàthe program showed a little bit of everything, from funny comedy sketches to striptease acts to political debates.

Soon Crónicas marcianas became the undisputed leader of the nights and brought fame (or increased it even more) to great faces on television such as Martí Galindo, Carlos Latre, Mariano Mariano, Paz Padilla, Boris Izaguirre, Rosario Pardo or Manel Sources.

Throughout its almost 10 years of broadcast, the program evolved until it became what many called him one of the greatest exponents of trash TV in Spain. Finally, Crónicas marcianas concluded on July 21, 2005 due to the decrease in its audience as a result of the arrival of new late-shows such as Buenafuente.

Now the legendary Telecinco program returns to the network that brought it to the world with a special titled Martian Chronicles: The reunion which will once again be led by Xavier Sardà. Not much is known about this special, but it is hoped that many of those who went through the program will be back to remember the most legendary moments of the program.

Martian Chronicles: The reunion will premiere soon on Telecinco. What do you think of one of the most legendary programs on television returning? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.